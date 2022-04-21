Westonka Public Schools has exceptional administrators across the entire district. This year, the student leaders at Mound Westonka High School wanted to recognize one specific administrator who has gone to great lengths over the years to support the Student Senate program, their leaders and advisors. MWHS Assistant Principal Marty Fischer was named Minnesota Association of Student Councils (MASC) Administrator of the Year at the group’s state convention over spring break.
The MWHS Student Senate is active in MASC and the Minnesota Association of Honor Societies (MAHS). MWHS has students who have been elected to the state executive board in 2021 and 2022, and MWHS is hosting the state convention in 2023.
Each year, MASC selects one principal or vice principal to be named Administrator of the Year. Nominations come from individual school student councils. The nomination packet must include a letter from the student council president, the student council advisor, and another member of the school community. The letters must include evidence of the following:
• That the administrator is open to new ideas from students
• That the administrator is willing to work with students
• That the administrator is supportive of new activities sponsored by student council
• That the administrator demonstrates an interest in a broad area of all student concerns
The award recipient must also be a regular member of the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals. The MASC Executive Committee makes the selection each year based on the nomination letters.
“It was an easy decision to nominate Mr. Fischer,” said senior Jake Gaylord, president of MWHS Student Senate. “He is always open to hearing our ideas, he helps us develop events and makes sure that we put students at the forefront of all planning.”
The nominations were due in March. To inform Fischer of his nomination, MWHS Student Senate threw a “Marty Party” to celebrate Fischer and all the success the program has seen because of his efforts. The students surprised Fischer with signs and cards. Advisor Jamie Harms read from the letters and students shared their thanks. At the time, it was not known if Fischer would receive the award or not, but the students wanted to be sure he knew of the nomination either way.
Over spring break, Student Senate leaders and Harms traveled to St. Cloud to attend the 2022 MAHS/MASC State Leadership Convention hosted by Tech High School, where they learned that Fischer had been selected as Administrator of the Year. Harms contacted Fischer, and he was able to attend the Saturday night state banquet with his wife to receive the award. Harms presented the award alongside MWHS senior Caleb Abernethy, who served as 2021-2022 MAHS vice president and was emcee for the event.
“School administrators create the atmosphere for the entire school community. Effective principals empower everyone to flourish, they build relationships with staff, students and families. They want everyone to be successful and will stop at nothing to make that happen for our students and staff,” Harms said during the award presentation. “At Mound Westonka High School, we are beyond grateful for the leadership and guidance of our assistant principal, Marty Fischer. To put it simply, Marty cares. Marty is invested in MWHS. Marty genuinely loves his job, the students and staff at MWHS and will make every effort to ensure he finds the best solution for each individual situation he encounters. Our Student Senate is incredibly fortunate to have Marty Fischer as an administrator.”
Harms also emphasized Fischer’s commitment to inclusion.
“He focuses on school improvement, creating a school culture that is inclusive and every student feels like they belong. He thinks about the little things, he has an unexplainable ability to push our school and leaders in a way that makes us all better humans. A problem solver and people connector, all with a calm and caring demeanor, we are fortunate to have Marty Fischer at Mound Westonka High School,” Harms said. “Alongside my student leaders, it is my absolute pleasure to award Mound Westonka High School Assistant Principal Marty Fischer as the 2021-2022 MASC Administrator of the Year.”
