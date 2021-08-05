After the execution, the 38 bodies were cut down and buried.
The next day, they were exhumed for use as medical cadavers.
“The Dakota man, Cut Nose, had aggravated a local doctor years before the war, stealing the doctor’s horses [...] After Cut Nose was hanged in the mass execution in Mankato, Dr. Mayo went to retrieve the body of the man who had wronged him years earlier.” Samantha Specks is telling the history she’s learned. Specks, a 2006 Westonka alum from Independence, had been researching for the book she was writing. “The doctor kept the body of Cut Nose in his office to educate his sons on human anatomy. These two sons went on to begin the Mayo Clinic.”
Dovetails in Tall Grass, due out Aug. 24, is Specks’ first novel, and its setting is the 1862 U.S.-Dakota war. Its protagonists are two women, Emma and Oenikika, and the novel follows these two women as war arrives on the frontier in southern Minnesota. Dakota-Sioux warriors attack Emma’s family farmstead. Oenikika, daughter to Chief Little Crow, tries “to hold on to her calling as a healer.”
The hanging of 38 Dakota men on Dec. 26, 1862 is end point to Specks’ novel. It positions Dovetails firmly between what is the largest mass execution in United States history and what had been, until September 11, its largest instance of civilian casualties.
“Just like everything that’s good and bad, Minnesota has so much that’s wonderful about it, but this is a time in its history that is obviously very complex and painful,” said Specks, née Lundgren.
Specks said the story first took hold of her some 15 or 16 years ago when a visit to family in southern Minnesota took her past a teepee, a barrel fire and a group of riders. Specks recalled that the sight had prompted the question in her mind, what was it for? She learned then that the riders were commemorating the war and its aftermath.
“The more I learned, the more I was so wrapped up in the history,” she said, adding that with her novel she’s “just trying to bring someone into what happened in a meaningful way on each side of the war.”
An educational series by the Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm introduced Specks to people of the lower Sioux community, who gave talks on the war. Specks said she spent about six months just researching, going through archives of first-person documents, reading, watching documentaries and chasing down even the more minute details like the weather on a given day or the names of streets.
It was also a balance of writing on one topic from two very different angles, she said.
“I tried really to get in there and look at a lot of different perspectives and a lot of different history and tried essentially to make sense from each person’s culture in that time and in that moment and especially as a woman, what would they have been experiencing?” said Specks. “I tried to let myself get into to it emotionally, too, and I think that’s when the power came.”
Some of that power also came through when she started working with an editor, who told her to “loosen up, lighten up and not try to get every historical factoid” in the book. “Once I got permission almost to let it rip a little bit and really get into the story and the heart of each woman, that’s when the writing really started to flow,” she said.
Specks included in her acknowledgments to Dovetails a special mention of her English teachers here in Mound Westonka, teachers she said had told her even in high school that she’d be a writer at some point.
Specks said she’s excited about her novel’s release, it having fomented to some degree since that Christmastime trip to southern Minnesota all those years ago. “It’s not just in my brain anymore but really living in the pages, coming to life in the people,” said Specks.
But also, she said, she’s keen to just keep writing and has already begun a sequel to the book, called Dovetails of a River, that takes place during the Battle of Little Big Horn.
Samantha Specks’ Dovetails in Tall Grass (SparkPress) will be available online Aug. 24 from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and Bookshop; plus local stores Excelsior Bay Books and Barnes & Noble-Ridgedale.
