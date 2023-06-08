The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed five new business to the community. Pictured is American Family Insurance. Pictured are WHCC President Shannon Strom, Maple Plain Mayor and WHCC Vice President Julie Maas-Kussk, Treasure Heather DeLong, Board Member Lynda Wacholz, Board Member Todd Murley, along with Anne Rothstein, Tiffany and Sherry. (Submitted photos)
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed five new business to the community. Pictured is Elevate Advisor Group. Pictured are Maple Plain Mayor and WHCC Vice President Julie Maas-Kussk, Treasure Heather DeLong, Board Member Lynda Wacholz, Board Member Todd Murley alogn with Elevate Advisor Group’s Corey Koskieand Shannon Strom. (Submitted photos)
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed five new business to the community. Pictured is American Family Insurance. Pictured are WHCC President Shannon Strom, Maple Plain Mayor and WHCC Vice President Julie Maas-Kussk, Treasure Heather DeLong, Board Member Lynda Wacholz, Board Member Todd Murley, along with Anne Rothstein, Tiffany and Sherry. (Submitted photos)
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed five new business to the community. Pictured is Elevate Advisor Group. Pictured are Maple Plain Mayor and WHCC Vice President Julie Maas-Kussk, Treasure Heather DeLong, Board Member Lynda Wacholz, Board Member Todd Murley alogn with Elevate Advisor Group’s Corey Koskieand Shannon Strom. (Submitted photos)
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed five new business to the community. Pictured is Dwellings Real Estate. (Submitted photos)
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed five new business to the community. Pictured is Haven Homes. (Submitted photos)
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed five new business to the community. Pictured is Rebel Automotives. (Submitted photos)
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce, serves the communities of Maple Plain and Independence. Twelve new businesses have joined the West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce over the past few years. Because of COVID and multiple road construction projects, the WHCC was not able to do ribbon cutting ceremonies until recently. On Thursday, May 23, The WHCC officially welcomed five new businesses to the WHCC and celebrated with a ribbon cutting. The Chamber plans to do more ribbon cuttings in the near future for the other seven new businesses. For more information about WHCC and to see the business directory please visit their website at: http://www.whcc-mn.org/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.