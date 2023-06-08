The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce, serves the communities of Maple Plain and Independence. Twelve new businesses have joined the West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce over the past few years. Because of COVID and multiple road construction projects, the WHCC was not able to do ribbon cutting ceremonies until recently. On Thursday, May 23, The WHCC officially welcomed five new businesses to the WHCC and celebrated with a ribbon cutting. The Chamber plans to do more ribbon cuttings in the near future for the other seven new businesses. For more information about WHCC and to see the business directory please visit their website at: http://www.whcc-mn.org/

American Family Insurance

