You are invited to accept the 2021 Food Shelf Challenge from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless and Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) this July.
Minnesota summers were made for trips to the cabin, boat rides on the lake and farmers’ market outings. But for thousands of Minnesotans, children are home from school and the family budget is tight. To help fill that gap, WeCAN provides nutritious foods through the Kids’ Food Bag Program.
You can make an impact on hungry families by donating throughout the month of July. The more you donate, the larger WeCAN’s grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be. The challenge funds will proportionally match your donation, and your financial donation will go further since WeCAN is able to purchase food from area food banks for pennies on the pound.
WeCAN is also hosting “Open Your Heart with Art,” an online auction featuring unique pieces by local artists. All funds raised will go toward the July challenge. The auction will go live on July 22. If you are interested in donating a piece of art, please contact WeCAN at 952-472-0742 or officemanager@wecanmn.org.
“We are grateful for the community’s support in helping us fight local hunger this summer,” said event chairperson Emily Graupmann.
Since 1986, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has targeted millions of dollars to strategically fight hunger and homelessness in Minnesota. With help from these funds, organizations throughout the state are better able to serve the growing number of Minnesotans who can’t afford enough food for their families.
Hunger Solutions Minnesota is the statewide organization that coordinates this challenge grant opportunity. Hunger Solutions works to end hunger via the Minnesota Food HelpLine and by advancing fair public nutrition policies on behalf of hungry Minnesotans.
WeCAN’s Kids’ Food Bag Program runs throughout the summer and during other school breaks. For more information on WeCAN, visit wecanmn.org or call 952-472-0742.
