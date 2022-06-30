You are invited to accept the 2022 Food Shelf Challenge from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless and Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) this July.
Minnesota summers were made for trips to the cabin, boat rides on the lake, and farmers’ market outings. But for thousands of Minnesotans, children are home from school and the family budget is tight. To help fill that gap, WeCAN provides nutritious foods through the Kids’ Food Bag Program.
WeCAN sees an increase in child visits during the summer. When school is out for summer vacation, many children miss out on free school meals and their families turn to WeCAN for support.
You can make an impact on hungry families by donating throughout the month of July. The more you donate, the larger WeCAN’s grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be. The challenge funds will proportionally match your donation. Your financial donation will go further since WeCAN is able to purchase food from area food banks for pennies on the pound.
WeCAN is hosting a custom designed tee-shirt sale fundraiser this year in conjunction with the summer challenge. Visit their website at wecanmn.org for details. All proceeds will go toward the match challenge.
WeCAN appreciates the support of Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless and Hunger Solutions Minnesota for providing this challenge grant opportunity.
“We are grateful for the community’s support in helping us fight local hunger this summer,” said program coordinator Emily Graupmann.
Donations of non-perishable food items for the Kids’ Food Bag Program are also appreciated. Items needed include peanut butter, cereal, mac and cheese, fruit cups, juice boxes, applesauce, breakfast bars and kid-friendly snacks.
Since 1986, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has targeted millions of dollars to strategically fight hunger and homelessness in Minnesota. With help from these funds, organizations throughout the state are better able to serve the growing number of Minnesotans who can’t afford enough food for their families.
Hunger Solutions Minnesota is the statewide organization that coordinates this challenge grant opportunity. Hunger Solutions works to end hunger via the Minnesota Food HelpLine and by advancing fair public nutrition policies on behalf of hungry Minnesotans.
WeCAN’s Kids’ Food Bag Program runs throughout the summer and during other school breaks. For more information on WeCAN, visit wecanmn.org or call 952-472-0742.
