Volunteers organized school supplies for the 2021 Ready-to-Learn drive. (Submitted photo)

Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) is gearing up for the annual Ready-to-Learn Program, which provides new backpacks and basic, grade-specific school supplies to families in need.

With your help WeCAN will make sure that every child starts the school year with the supplies he or she needs! The annual collection of new school supplies for K-12 students is now underway. Items that are always in high demand include large sturdy backpacks, wide-lined notebooks, sharpened #2 pencils, ruled index cards, Flair/felt tip markers, dry erase markers, Sharpies, red pens, highlighters, erasers, wire-bound sketchbooks, earbuds and headphones, and loose-leaf paper.

