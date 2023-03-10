It’s March, and that means it’s time for the annual Minnesota FoodShare Campaign. This year marks the 42nd anniversary of the grassroots food and fund drive, which aims to fight food insecurity and poverty at the local level.

Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) in Mound helps fight local hunger via its unique Mobile Market, which delivers food directly to low-income residents who have barriers to accessing a traditional food shelf. WeCAN also supplies paper products, personal care items and cleaning supplies to clients in need.

