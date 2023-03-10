It’s March, and that means it’s time for the annual Minnesota FoodShare Campaign. This year marks the 42nd anniversary of the grassroots food and fund drive, which aims to fight food insecurity and poverty at the local level.
Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) in Mound helps fight local hunger via its unique Mobile Market, which delivers food directly to low-income residents who have barriers to accessing a traditional food shelf. WeCAN also supplies paper products, personal care items and cleaning supplies to clients in need.
Their theme this year is “Spring into Action to Kick Hunger.” A new component to the campaign is a friendly competition between teams of friends, family members, co-workers, or anyone you call your team, to see who can collect the greatest number of products during the six-week campaign. The winning team will receive a $50 gift card from Lulu’s Pizzeria, while the second-place team will receive a $25 gift card. To register, send your team’s name, contact person, email address, and phone number, to officemanager@wecanmn.org. You will receive specific instructions upon registration.
The March Campaign offers the opportunity to earn a proportional match for all of the financial contributions and product donations, including food, paper products, cleaning supplies and personal care items, which are received during the campaign which runs from February 27 through April 9.
Financial donations can be made on the WeCAN website, wecanmn.org or via mail, 5213 Shoreline Drive, Mound, MN 55364. Product donations can be dropped off during regular WeCAN hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Please call WeCAN if you have any questions, 952-472-0742.
