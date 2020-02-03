Sandy Dean of St. Bonifacius said a local nonprofit transit service “put the pizazz back in my jazz” after a period of adult abuse left her struggling with PTSD for a number of years.
“I’m back to who I remember I used to be,” said Dean. Dean has used the supplementary transportation services of WeCAB for the past two years, relying on the volunteer-supported rides to get to counseling appointments at WeCAN.
Of her chauffeurs, Dean said, “They’ve become like my best friends. They saw me when I was a mess; Now, I feel like I’m doing the runway for Vogue.”
But the Mound-based nonprofit has been hurting for volunteers “almost from the get-go,” said its co-founder, Mike Skinner. WeCAB was under the umbrella of WeCAN for its pilot year in 2011, and its first drivers were those who also helped with WeCAN’s Meals on Wheels program.
Now, the service’s ridership outnumbers its volunteer drivers 10-to-1, counting more than 660 registered riders between its Westonka and Carver County chapters last year but only 65 drivers. The nonprofit is even more hard up for dispatchers: just 12 people handle the ride requests that come in every Monday through Friday.
“Funding’s always nice, but volunteers are really the key to getting it done,” said Katie Boller Gosewich. Gosewich, who took over as executive director of WeCAB in May of 2018, is one of just two paid staff at WeCAB.
“People are more willing to part with their money than their time because time has become such a commodity,” said Gosewich.
Gosewich and Skinner said that when it comes to volunteering, many people may feel the expectation will be to commit to more and more rides or that they might feel like they can’t decline to taxi a resident whose next day’s ride was left unfilled at the end of the day.
“People may get the idea that they’re going to get locked into something and that it will be very demanding,” said Skinner. “That’s really not the case.”
The drivers agree - and they tout the flexibility of the job as a big part of why they do it.
“I decide when I want to drive. I can incorporate errands; if I have something to do in the area, I can do that,” said Kay Ostman Saxvik. “I like the picking and choosing.”
WeCAB is flexible enough that Kay and husband Erik Saxvik have each found their niche. Kay said she’s requested she be left to pick and choose her rides from the emailed list each morning and to not be called for those rides left unfilled; Erik said those unfilled rides are the only ones he now accepts.
For WeCAB, the volunteer deficit might also be a problem of visibility. Erik Saxvik pointed out that the service’s marketing is usually found in areas where it would attract riders, but not necessarily drivers or dispatchers. WeCAB advertises heavily at places like the Gillespie Center in Mound and Spring Park’s Lake Minnetonka Shores senior living facility.
“We’re too much of a secret, especially for drivers,” said Saxvik.
Gosewich said the service has put the word out on social media like Facebook and the neighborhood activity app Nextdoor, but that “We decided to stay specifically low-tech,” for riders and volunteers alike. The average WeCAB rider’s age falls in the low 70s, and older generations can often be leery of apps like Uber and Lyft, she said.
WeCAB is also a 501(c)3 nonprofit and unlike Uber or Lyft or other transit options, doesn’t charge riders for the service, though suggested contributions are posted in WeCAB drivers’ windows for 10-mile increment tiers: $2.50 for 10 miles, up to $10 for those few rides amounting to more than 30 miles.
WeCAB doesn’t have a specific mileage cap. “We can go anywhere as long as we have a volunteer willing to take you,” but most requests are local, said Gosewich. And WeCAB does give a twice-yearly mileage reimbursement to its drivers.
“We see ourselves as much more than transportation,” said Gosewich. “We’re really a bridge between people and essential services – food shelves and grocery stores and medical clinics and dental offices and hair salons – but if you can’t get to them, you can’t use them.”
Which makes the service a huge benefit for people like Dean. “When I was younger, I was a mover and a shaker. And I still got that. I’m back to being as busy as I was,” she said.
For more information about WeCAB or to apply for a volunteer position as a driver or dispatcher, go to wecab.org/volunteers. WeCAB covers volunteer training; drivers must have a valid driver’s license and a three-year clean driving record.
