The COVID-19 pandemic affected many things, whether it be personal, professional or even the community.
One of the areas that went under the radar is how community organizations tried to navigate and get through the pandemic.
For the Westonka Community and Commerce organization, they are now just starting to build back up after years of struggles with COVID-19.
“The pandemic did hurt Westonka Community and Commerce,” president Paul Affeldt said. “It caused the group to go on an extended break. Much of what we do is done in person. When you can’t host a festival, or have a group of people gathered in a room, it makes things difficult. We essentially disappeared for a year. Without that presence a lot of the awareness about our organization, the members, and the effort we put into service our community was lost.”
So what is the WCC?
“We are a professional community networking group that seeks to have a positive impact in our community through various community events,” Affeldt said. “In addition to networking, we leverage word of mouth, social media and other methods to help promote our members and their businesses. We give back to the community through events like Dog Days Festival, the Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Santa Tour, Spirit of the Lakes, and Polar Plunge.”
Most of those events have returned this past year, and the WCC is planning on sponsoring them for years to come as they continue to grow from the pandemic.
“We have started to rebound in terms of membership,” Affeldt said. “We would like to see that continue to grow. And we have been able to get back into the swing of things starting to host our annual events again, with Dog Days and Spirit of the Lakes wrapping up this summer and the Tree Lighting in November being the next focus. The purpose of these events is enhance the quality of life for our community. We want to foster a tighter sense community in our community. And we see giving back through these events to be a great way to do that. The meetings are multi-purpose in that they provide a networking opportunity, but also have useful information that is share on different topics each time. This can range from an update by local city leaders, to economic updates, or tips for getting business coaching help from the county.”
If you are interested in helping out the community or want to join the WCC, check out the website at westonkacc.com or contact Affeldt at paul.affeldt@edwardjones.com for more information.
“Becoming a member is easy,” Affeldt said. “Our website has a membership link right on the first page. Fill out the application and let us get to know you. A person could also come to one of the events. Help is always welcome. You may not own a business in town but still want to be a part of some of these events. Outside of supporting our local businesses you can reach out and inquire about helping with any of the events that catch your interest.”
