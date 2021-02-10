Westonka Community & Commerce is aiming this year to restart its regular meetings and figure out how best to help its member businesses and the community at large.
The professional networking organization of local residents, business owners and civic organizations that serves the cities of Mound, Minnetrista and Spring Park as well as the Orono neighborhood of Navarre, has been on “extended hiatus” during the coronavirus pandemic, said its vice president Chris Fischer. But the goal is to be up and running again in the next couple of months.
Fischer said that this year might also be a year of big changes for WCC. Nothing has been finalized yet, but he said the organization might take on a larger and more organized role than it has in recent years.
Not just networking, ribbon cuttings and social luncheons, WCC is also the mastermind behind some of Westonka’s biggest events, like Dog Days Westonka, the Westonka Tree Lighting (and last year’s Santa & Mrs. Claus Tour) as well as the Westonka Homecoming Tailgating Event.
WCC also partners with law enforcement and Special Olympics Minnesota to host the Lake Minnetonka Polar Plunge at Surfside Park. This year, the plunge is scheduled for March 6 at 1 p.m.
More information about WCC can be found online at westonkacc.com.
