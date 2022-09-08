If you live along Shadywood Road between Shoreline Drive and Mapleridge Lane/Pheasant Road get ready for some construction.
The city of Orono announced that construction project to improve the city water main along CSAH 19 (Shadywood Road) between CSAH 15 (Shoreline Drive) and Mapleridge Lane/Pheasant Road is scheduled to start on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The city awarded the project to Geislinger and Sons of Watkins, Minn., on Monday, Aug. 8 after bids were accepted until Wednesday, Aug. 3.
In announcing the project the city said, “the project will consist of pipe bursting the existing water main and directionally drilling a new water main. The water main servicing this area is a cast iron pipe that was installed in the 1970s. The area has experienced some water main breaks in recent years ,indicating the pipe is at the end of its service life. “
The contract completion date for most of the work is Friday, Nov. 25, and Geislinger & Sons is expected to meet the completion date.
CSAH 19 is not scheduled to be closed at any time during the duration of the project, but lane restrictions and traffic shifts may occur.
To complete the replacement of the water main, residents and businesses in the affected area will be placed on a temporary water system. The temp water system will be placed through yards and across driveways. When the temp water pipe needs to cross a driveway, Geislinger and Sons will build a ramp over the pipe as to continue to provide access to businesses and residents’ homes.
During high water usage times of the day, residents may experience lower water pressure. This is normal as the capacity of the temp water system is less than the permanent system. Temp water is expected to last around five weeks. Water service will be provided at all times, however, planned shutdowns and disruptions will occur, the city said.
For any anticipated longer shutoff periods, residents will be provided a notice delivered to the front door and your residence will be connected to a temporary water supply system until the new piping is installed and tested. This may result in a decrease in water pressure.
If you live in the area and have improvements such as landscaping, retaining walls, shrubs, bushes, flowers, sheds, irrigation systems, etc. in the right-of-way, it is not the contractor’s responsibility to work around them. The property owner is responsible for securing these private improvements and moving them if necessary to allow the project to be constructed.
Neither the contractor nor city is responsible for damages incurred to private improvements in the right-of-way. Any underground improvements (such as irrigation lines and heads, dog fences, etc.) should be located and marked so they are visible.
The city said turf will be restored following underground construction and surface grading with sod will be used. The sod will be maintained by the contractor for 30 days, after that it becomes the property owner’s responsibility.
