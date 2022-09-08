If you live along Shadywood Road between Shoreline Drive and Mapleridge Lane/Pheasant Road get ready for some construction.

The city of Orono announced that construction project to improve the city water main along CSAH 19 (Shadywood Road) between CSAH 15 (Shoreline Drive) and Mapleridge Lane/Pheasant Road is scheduled to start on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

