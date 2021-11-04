The need for quality nursing care has never been more prevalent, from full hospitals posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the need for nurses and aides to assist a growing elderly population in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. But staffing levels have never been thinner, with about one-third of U.S. nursing homes reporting lower levels of nurses and aides than before the pandemic began, according to an Associated Press report.
Meanwhile, results from a recent survey conducted by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) show that nearly every nursing home and assisted living facility in the U.S. is facing a staffing shortage. Almost 60 percent of nursing homes and nearly one-third of assisted living providers are experiencing a severe worker shortage.
Local nursing homes and assisted living facilities confirm the conditions.
“We are facing unprecedented, record-level workforce shortages in assisted living and nursing homes across our state,” said Mike Senden, CEO, Auburn Homes & Services, which has senior living facilities in Waconia and Chaska.
“Our leadership team has been closely monitoring the situation and meets on a regular basis to discuss potential solutions,” Senden wrote in a message that went out earlier this month to families and friends of the senior housing and care services provider.
“Businesses across the nation are grappling with worker shortages in the wake of the pandemic, and the long-term care industry is no exception,” adds Michael Deuth, executive director of Good Samaritan Society, which has locations in 22 states, including an independent living, assisted living and long-term care campus in Waconia. “Our frontline staff are the heart and soul of our organization and its mission – they’re essential to helping us fulfill our core purpose of taking the best possible care of our residents.”
But according to data from the Bureau of Labor, nursing homes and residential care facilities have lost more than 425,000 employees during the course of the pandemic. Long term care facilities are experiencing growing staff vacancies as burned-out caregivers exit the profession – both front-line workers and overwhelmed executive directors. And facilities say their workforce situation has gotten worse in recent months.
Even before COVID-19, thin staffing was a hallmark of nursing homes around the country, with too few caring for society’s most vulnerable. As the pandemic surged, some workers fled over fears of exposure and some were laid off by homes as occupancy fell.
Others were lured to easier work at similar or higher pay in restaurants and stores, or have been slow to return as a result of generous unemployment benefits and relief packages. And now, others are resisting vaccine mandates by departing employment.
Due to these shortages, nearly every nursing home and assisted living community is asking staff to work overtime or extra shifts, according the AHCA/NCAL survey. Nearly 70 percent of nursing homes are having to hire expensive agency staff.
Whatever the reason for skeletal staffs, the result is residents have fewer helpers to answer their calls to keep them safe, clean and fed. Long-term residents require around-the-clock clinical assistance, and nationally there have been media reports about severe neglect.
Fewer caregivers also are forcing many facilities to have to turn away new residents. The AHCA/NCAL survey found that 58 percent of nursing homes have had to limit new admissions because of a lack of employees.
It also has left hospitals sometimes unable to find places in nursing home for patients recovering from surgery.
A recent story in MarketWatch also highlighted the significant drop in nursing home occupancy during the pandemic. In just the span of a year, occupancy rates fell from 85 percent to 68 percent. So, between staffing shortages and occupancy rates, 61 percent of assisted living facilities and more than one-third of nursing homes say they are very concerned about having to shut down their facilities, according to the AHCA/NCAL survey. Some, like a facility in Wayzata, have shut down already.
What are other nursing homes and assisted living providers doing to survive?
Good Samaritan Society is a large provider with 300 locations, and Deuth points out that network enables the organization to temporarily move workers to help care for residents. Still, its location in Waconia is hiring workers in a variety of roles. It also is employing a number of tools to recruit and retain caring, skilled staff, including competitive benefits and wages.
Auburn Homes also has been focused on recruitment and adjusting hourly and yearly pay scales as much as fiscally possible to align with current market demands, Senden reports.
Recruitment actions include utilizing social media, job boards and employee referral incentives, plus hiring incentives to qualified applicants.
Another focus is employee retention, he adds, including efforts to make for a positive work environment, employee incentives for picking up shifts or working on a weekend, and additional employee appreciation events.
“We are actively hiring new mission-driven team members with a passion to serve others,” adds Laurie Hilgers, executive director at The Harbor and The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America.
“We’re also hopeful that the state will appropriate money to enhance caregiver wages to help with retention and recruitment efforts in long-term care,” she said.
On a broader level, advocates for senior citizens and long-term care providers have formally launched campaigns at the state and federal level to encourage lawmakers to address the growing workforce crisis in senior care.
They say providers want to offer higher wages and better benefits to attract and retain employees but lack the necessary funds to do so. The reasons: historically low Medicaid reimbursement rates that do not adequately cover the cost of care, coupled with additional expenses from the pandemic, have left many facilities in financial turmoil. Approximately 1,800 nursing homes could permanently close without government assistance, according to industry leaders.
To address chronic staffing challenges, advocates are proposing a package of solutions such as assistance programs for caregivers through tax credits, loan forgiveness and childcare, as well as incentives for higher learning institutions to train the next generation of health care providers.
“Through all of our current challenges, I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of our staff,” Senden said. “They continue to show their loyalty and commitment…working double shifts when needed, working a weekend day when they usually work during the week and asking how they can help out in other departments.”
As thousands of long-term care jobs remain vacant, the industry says lawmakers must recognize the severity of the workforce shortage and “work together to invest in these heroic caregivers, so no resident is left without the care they need.”
Bottom line: Long-term care needs long-term solutions.
