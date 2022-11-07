Election 2022 Campaign Pins on Flag

Election Day is Nov. 8, and voters in the West Lake area will see a number of races on the ballot. There is another twist this year, as the 2020 U.S. Census led to redistricting, meaning that while the area is still in 3rd Congressional District, the state legislative districts have shifted or changed completely. Below is a list of what voters can expect to see on their ballot Tuesday.

U.S. Congress

