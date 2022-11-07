Election Day is Nov. 8, and voters in the West Lake area will see a number of races on the ballot. There is another twist this year, as the 2020 U.S. Census led to redistricting, meaning that while the area is still in 3rd Congressional District, the state legislative districts have shifted or changed completely. Below is a list of what voters can expect to see on their ballot Tuesday.
U.S. Congress
In Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Dean Phillips will face Republican challenger Tom Weiler.
State Legislature
The West Lakes area is now divided into two state Senate districts – District 37 and District 45. In District 37, incumbent Republican Warren Limmer is opposed by DFLer Farhio Kahlif. In District 45, Republican Kathleen Fowke is facing DFLer Kelly Morrison.
Similarly, the are is also represented by two state House districts, 37A and 45A. In District 37A, DFL candidate Caitlin Cahill faces Republican Kristin Robbins. In District 45A, DFLer Laruen Bresnahan is facing off against Republican Andrew Myers.
Long Lake
In Long Lake, all races are unopposed, with Charlie Minor running for mayor and John Dyvik and Deirdre Kale seeking a pair of open council seats.
Minnetonka Beach
Races in Minnetonka Beach are unopposed this year, with Joseph S. Pagano running for mayor; Chris J. Dovolis and Jennifer Halverson running for two open council seats; and Christopher Zinn running unopposed for treasurer.
Minnetrista
In Minnetrista, four candidates are seeking two open city council seats – Heather Charles, Claudia Lacy, Peter Vickery and Jake Youngren.
Mound
Mound voters will see contested mayorial and council races on the ballot this year. For mayor, Kim Blievernicht, Jason Holt and Ray Salazar on the ballot. The pair of open council seats have four candidates seeking to fill them – Michelle Herrick, Kathy McEnaney, Sherrie Pugh and Michael A. Tesmer.
Orono
Three candidates are running to fill two open Orono City Council seats are Alisa Benson, Matt Johnson and Eddy Rice.
Orono Schools
The Orono school board has three open seats, with seven candidates running – Dan Achtor, Sarah Borchers, Brady Haislet, Wendy Lundsgaard, Todd Madson, Melinda Ringenier and Timothy Usset. In addition, the Orono school district is seeking to renew its technology levy, which expires next year.
St. Bonifacius
In St. Bonifacius, Kerry Taylor is running unopposed for mayor; while Carolyn Brooks, Randy J. Ebert and Thomas Schufman are seeking to fill two open council spots.
Spring Park
Spring Park as the mayor and two council seats on the ballot – Jerome P. “Jerry” Rockvam is running unopposed for mayor, while Pamela Horton, Gary H. Hughes, Michael E. Mason, Doug Sippel and Bill Turner are seeking the pair of council seats.
