Voters in the Westonka school district faced a heavy ballot, with seven candidates seeking three spots on the Westonka school board. Ultimately, voters opted to give all three incumbents another term.
Incumbents Gary Wollner, Brian Carlson and Loren Davis took 18.65 percent, 18.55 percent and 17.93 percent of the vote, respectively.
Voters in Independence took a similar route in that city’s city council race, opting to send both incumbents back to office.
Incumbents Brad Lee Spencer and Linda Betts secured 32.85 percent and 31.57 percent of the vote, respectively.
