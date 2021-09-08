Back after five years is the Gillespie Center Flea Market—and the accompanying showcase of antique motorcycles.
The Gillespie Center in Mound is hosting its market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The event is a fundraiser for the community center, with all vendor fees and food sales going to Gillespie.
“Wander in and out, have something to eat and have fun,” said Gillespie executive director Mindy Anderson.
Each of the more than 20 vendors is from the area, including a grandma and granddaughter pair who have been making dog toys (the venture started as the granddaughter’s grade school entrepreneurship project). Art prints, jewelry and home décor—Red Wing vases included—will also be for sale, said Anderson.
Mound’s Greg Sletten will play live music during the event, and walking tacos are the food du jour.
Also to pique your interest: antique motorcycles.
Alas, these 1950s-1970s vintage are not for sale, but the pavement outside Gillespie will be made showcase to the pride and joy of the “west-enders” in the Viking Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America.
One “west-ender,” Harvey of Mound, said he expects maybe half a dozen to join him there that day (ask him about Sturgis. He’s been traveling the 630 miles up and 630 miles back for 45 years. Or about the Sacagawea coin glued to the gas cap of his 1950 gold BSA bike).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.