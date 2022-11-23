Orono High School principal Dr. Amy Steiner, Julie Maas-Kusske, Mayor of Maple Plain and President of Rotary Club of Orono; and keynote speaker Army E5 Sergeant Jaime Buchino are pictured with local veterans. (Photos courtesy Lyssa Campbell/Orono School District)
After the Veterans Day ceremony, Orono students took time to shake hands with and thank the veterans in attendance. (Photos courtesy Lyssa Campbell/Orono School District)
The Presentation of the Colors by members of the Paul Stinson American Legion Post 514, commanded by Jim Meyer. (Photos courtesy Lyssa Campbell/Orono School District)
After a few years of not having a Veteran’s Day ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orono High School returned to the tradition of hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony in 2022.
On Friday, Nov. 11, community members gathered in the Orono High School gymnasium to honor those who have served and currently serve in the military.
In partnership with The Rotary Club of Orono, the assembly included a Presentation of the Colors by members of the Paul Stinson American Legion Post 514, commanded by Jim Meyer. Speakers included Dr. Amy Steiner, OHS Principal; Julie Maas-Kusske, Mayor of Maple Plain and President of Rotary Club of Orono, and keynote speaker Jaime Buchino.
Buchino, an Army E5 Sergeant, spoke to a gymnasium filled with students, veterans, local mayors, honored guests and community members. During his keynote, Buchino spoke about his experience facing and overcoming fear during his service in Iraq. He also discussed the power of believing in yourself.
“Don’t let fear control you. Choose to believe in you. Surround yourself with those who believe in your dreams and distance yourself from those who don’t. If you are willing to never give up on yourself, all of your dreams are within your grasp,” he said.
Buchino concluded his speech with an important reminder.
“On this day of honor and celebration I have some advice for you: Any time you see a service member in uniform or wearing a veterans hat, take a minute and thank them for their service. They volunteered so that you might not have to. Smile when you say thank you. You can never underestimate the power of a smile,” he said.
After the ceremony, Orono students left their seats in the stands and honored the veterans with a handshake and a smile.
