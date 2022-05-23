Updated at 7:56 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Family members have identified the child whose body was found in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Mound last week.
According to family members, the child was 6-year-old Eli Hart, a student at Shirley Hills Elementary School. The child’s mother, identified in court documents as 28-year-old Spring Park resident Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, and an unidentified second suspect have been arrested in connection with the child’s death, according to Orono police.
Thaler is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Eli Hart. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
According to a criminal complaint, preliminary autopsy findings say the child was shot up to nine times.
The incident began with a complaint about a suspicious vehicle just after 7 a.m. on May 20. According to the complainant, a vehicle with a damaged back window was driving on its wheel rim in Mound. Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard in Mound, and made contact with the female driver – later identified as Thayler. Upon making contact with Thayler, police noticed blood in the vehicle. A further search uncovered the child’s body in the trunk of the car.
The complaint said Thaler left the traffic stop before officers opened the trunk. Police went to her apartment, but Thaler wasn’t there. The washing machine was running, and it contained clothes she had on during the traffic stop, according to the charging document.
Thayler was arrested, and police also located and arrested a second suspect, a 27-year-old Minneapolis man, who allegedly took Thaler to a gun range so she could learn how to use a firearm.
According to court records, Thaler had recently gained full custody of the child, despite concerns social workers expressed related to Thaler’s criminal history and mental well-being, according to Dakota County court documents. Eli was placed back with his mother in December after spending nearly a year in foster care because she failed to properly care for him, records showed.
Family members said the boy’s father had been trying to win custody at the time of his death. The Associated Press reports that the boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care because she failed to properly care for him.
Westonka schools have provided a crisis support team for students and staff at Shirley Hills.
“Although we will not be sharing details about this tragedy in school, many students will have undoubtedly heard the news,” Westonka superintendent Kevin Borg said in a letter to parents. “Westonka is a strong, resilient and caring community, and we will support each other in this difficult time. Our focus is on our students’ and staff members’ wellbeing and the support we can provide.”
Thaler was slated to make her first court appearance on Tuesday, May 24.
The case remains under investigation by Orono police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
_______________________________________________
Original story below:
Family members have identified the child whose body was found in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday.
According to family members, the child was 6-year-old Eli Hart, a student at Shirley Hills Elementary School. The child’s mother, identified in court documents as Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, and an unidentified second suspect have been arrested in connection with the child’s death, according to Orono police.
The incident began with a complaint about a suspicious vehicle just after 7 a.m. on May 20. According to the complainant, a vehicle with a damaged back window was driving on its rim in Mound. Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard in Mound, and made contact with the female driver – later identified as Thayler. Upon making contact with Thayler, police noticed blood in the vehicle. A further search uncovered the child’s body in the trunk of the car.
Thayler was arrested, and police also located and arrested a second suspect at the Bayview Apartments in Mound.
According to court records, Thaler had recently gained full custody of the child, despite concerns social workers expressed related to Thaler’s criminal history and mental well-being, according to Dakota County court documents.
Family members said the boy’s father had been trying to win custody at the time of his death. The Associated Press reports that the boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care because she failed to properly care for him.
Westonka schools have stated that a crisis support team will be available for students at Shirley Hills today.
“Although we will not be sharing details about this tragedy in school, many students will have undoubtedly heard the news,” Westonka superintendent Kevin Borg said in a letter to parents. “Westonka is a strong, resilient and caring community, and we will support each other in this difficult time. Our focus is on our students’ and staff members’ wellbeing and the support we can provide.”
Neither Thaler nor the unnamed second suspect had been formally charged as of Sunday.
The case remains under investigation by Orono police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.