Get ready to take one down and pass it around—craft beer that is! The Mound-Westonka Rotary Club is hosting its ninth annual Tonka Brew Fest on Nov. 5 at Gale Woods Farm from 3-6 p.m. to raise money for its local service activities and global humanitarian efforts.
This year 20 Minnesota breweries will be at Tonka Brew Fest offering a variety of beers for attendees to sample, a record number for the event. As in previous years, live music will also be provided by The Abiders, a local Americana band based out of the Twin Cities.
“Since Tonka Brew Fest started in 2013, the club has raised over $100,000 from the event, and all of the money has been donated back to the community or used for international projects,” said Robin Pinegar, a longtime Rotarian and Tonka Brew Fest organizer.
In August, the club was a co-sponsor for the Lamont Cranston Benefit Concert for the Westonka Food Shelf. The group also recently made large donations to the Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) and WeCAB, a local grass-roots ride system that pairs riders with volunteer drivers.
“We believe that supporting the food shelf, WeCAN, and WeCAB is the best way that we can share funds,” said Pinegar. “We have also made some smaller donations for the high school senior class party and the Mound Fire Department too,” she explained.
On Oct. 10, the club organized a Wine to Water filter building event at Back Channel Brewing Company. Wine to Water is non-profit which seeks to ensure that everyone has access to clean water. The club built 100 portable water filters that will be distributed both domestically and internationally to places like Ukraine and the Hurricane Ian disaster relief efforts in Florida.
“When we are selecting projects, we are always open to hearing from the community and what they need,” said Pinegar. The club has been supporting the community for a long time too — this year it will celebrate 60 years since it was founded.
Tonka Brew Fest was the brainchild of Pinegar’s father-in-law Bill Pinegar, a fellow Rotarian, and has been very successful, drawing attendees from as far away as the Twin Cities and Hutchinson.
“Excelsior Brewing Company, Back Channel Brewing Company, and Fulton Beer have all been with us from the beginning,” said Pinegar. “And Waconia Brewing Company joined us during our second year as soon as they opened.”
Two breweries that will be at Tonka Brew Fest for the first time this year include Elm Creek Brewing, which is located in Champlin, and Under Pressure Brewing of Golden Valley. A full list of participating breweries can be found at http://tonkabrewfest.com/.
Tickets for the event are $50 and include unlimited beer sampling, a fresh grilled brat & chips, and a commemorative Tonka Brew Fest 2022 tasting glass. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at tonkabrewfest.com or Back Channel Brewing Company in Spring Park. This is a 21 and up event and no pets are allowed.
The Mound-Westonka Rotary Club comprises local business owners, executives and community members and meets the first and third Tuesdays of every month from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lafayette Club. Each week features special guest speakers, food, fellowship, and fun. The club is always looking for new members who are interested in its mission of “Service Above Self.” Learn more at www.MoundWestonkaRotary.com.
