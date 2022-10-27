glass.jpg

Pictured are scenes from past Tonka Brew Fest events. This year’s event is slated for Nov. 5. (Submitted photos)

Get ready to take one down and pass it around—craft beer that is! The Mound-Westonka Rotary Club is hosting its ninth annual Tonka Brew Fest on Nov. 5 at Gale Woods Farm from 3-6 p.m. to raise money for its local service activities and global humanitarian efforts.

This year 20 Minnesota breweries will be at Tonka Brew Fest offering a variety of beers for attendees to sample, a record number for the event. As in previous years, live music will also be provided by The Abiders, a local Americana band based out of the Twin Cities.

