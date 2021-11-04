The timeline for improvements along Black Lake Road is still not fully defined but officials are talking about pushing it out to late next year to allow for an extended resident input process on what will be a more than $2 million street and utility reconstruction of the roadway that juts out onto its namesake bay.
“I think we need to get the residents in now,” said council member Mark Chase, citing the extensiveness of the project at a work session Oct. 18. “I think that has the potential to drop a lot of questions from residents.”
The work is expected to include some give and take among property owners in the area who stand to gain or lose a foot in shifting property lines as the city contends with how best to bring the area up to standard, including a full repacement of both the sanitary sewer and watermain plus a 4-foot widening of the street itself.
Preliminary estimates put the total project cost at $2.013 million or about $400,000 more than the expected total for the ongoing West Arm West project. The city would be able to assess residents for just under $1 million with the rest of the funding likely to come from bonding.
Unlike the West Arm West project, which used trenchless technology and cured-in-place piping, engineers are proposing traditional excavation for the utility replacements along Black Lake Road, with city engineer Michael Nielson citing limited rights of way and the need to replace not only the main lines but service lines as well. A trenchless method for Black Lake Road “wouldn’t save any inconvenience” and would also add an extra $125,000-$250,000 to the project cost, estimated Nielson.
The next two years will be “a little congested” from an administrative perspective, said Spring Park city administrator Dan Tolsma.
Through at least the first part of next year, the city will be working through the final stages of the West Arm West project, while the reconstruction of Black Lake Road had been scheduled to begin next summer. Also on the horizon, for spring of 2023, is Hennepin County’s reconstruction of Sunset Drive.
The city is now weighing the option of a slight delay on Black Lake Road to next fall to allow for completion of West Arm West and to avoid running two projects at once.
Spring Park is in the process of improving the utilities throughout the city, and “It doesn’t make any difference whether you do it this year or next year or three years [from now], it’s not going to go away,” said Mayor Jerry Rockvam, who agreed with council member Chase that residents should be brought in on it sooner than later.
“We talked about being proactive with our water and sewer projects and especially around the lake because we have some surrounding communities that haven’t been proactive, and they’ve had sewer discharges into the lake because of their infrastructure not being taken care of,” added council member Jeff Hoffman. “I feel very strongly on this […] we’re trying to control our impact on the lake. This is critical.”
The city is holding an info session for residents in the coming week and is expected to sign off on the final feasibility report for Black Lake Road before the end of the year.
