Do you have an ice house out on Lake Minnetonka?
If so, the Hennepin County Sheriff is recommending you get it off the lake as soon as possible because of poor ice conditions on the lake.
Even though the weather has gotten a lot colder and snowier this week, the sheriff’s office is still advising getting your ice house off the lake.
“Lake ice around the county is in incredibly poor conditions and will present challenges to those who leave ice houses in place,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Office’s Major Shane Magnuson in a release. “With the cycle of melting and refreezing, ice houses are at risk of becoming stuck in the ice, and vehicles remain at high risk of going through the ice. We cannot recommend highly enough that anglers begin to remove their ice houses now rather than wait for the mandatory removal date.”
Lake Minnetonka’s ice house removal deadline is Monday, March 6 at 11:59 p.m. Per the DNR, all ice houses must be removed from the lake by that time. The DNR can fine owners if vehicles and ice houses remain on, or in, the lake without being retrieved in a reasonable time frame. Owners are responsible for recovery if their vehicle or ice house goes into the water.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office sent the advisory after they responded to multiple incidents of vehicles going through thin ice on Lake Minnetonka.
“HCSO wants to remind the community that while ice is never completely safe, recent warm temperatures have created a more urgent need to use caution on and around the ice. Due to the ongoing poor ice conditions, HCSO strongly advises that ice houses be removed from lake ice as soon as possible,” the release stated.
On the Hennepin County Sheriff Office’s facebook page, they posted a video of the water patrol helping retrieve an ATV and snowmobile from the water after they broke through the thin ice.
IF you are considering going out on the ice, the Sheriff’s Office has some reminders on what to do: Check ice conditions with a local bait shop or call Water Patrol at (612) 596-9880; never consider ice completely safe, never go onto ice alone, carry a set of ice rescue claws; let someone know where you’ll be and when you plan to go home; only walk on ice that is at least four inches thick; for skating, physically check the ice with a chisel or drill- ice changes even within a few feet; if you break through the ice, don’t panic. Turn around and get out the same direction you came from. Call 911 and seek warm, dry shelter; avoid any place where water is moving under the ice; and follow the same rules for life jackets as on open water.
For more information, check on the Hennepin County Sheriff’s water and ice safety web page at https://www.hennepinsheriff.org/water-patrol/wise-water-ice-safety-education.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.