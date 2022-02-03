The Orono High School Theatre’s fall showing of “Mamma Mia!” has been honored for by a local trust.
The Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Education program honored the cast and crew of “Mamma Mia!” with numerous awards.
Orono’s production of “Mamma Mia!” received Honorable Mentions for Overall Production, Ensemble Performance, Vocal Performance, Run Crew, Overall Technical Team, and Light and Sound Crew.
Individual honors were awarded as follows: Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Jakob Waller as Sam; Honorable Mention in a Leading Role to Lilly Reiner as Donna; Honorable Mention in a Featured Role to McKenna Banken as Ali; Outstanding in Technical Leadership to Gracie Stromberg and Amelia Shafer as Set Designer; Honorable Mention in Technical Leadership to Charles Doxey as Assistant/Student Director and Charlie Konkol as Sound Designer; Evaluator Shout-Out’s went to Andrew VanOverbeke and Claire Hyrkas (shout-outs are a new distinction that has emerged to give recognition to those students who caught the attention of the evaluators.)
Spotlight Education honors and supports Minnesota high school musical theater students and programs. Spotlight honors high school musicals and students by formally recognizing the extraordinary achievements and process of developing the young artists, onstage and offstage, in the state’s high school musical theater programs. The process of evaluation for the Spotlight Program includes a pre-evaluation, a technical evaluation, and three performance evaluations.
Spotlight Showcase is a professionally-produced event highlighting the hard work and talent of the students, teachers, families and community members that are part of the vibrant high school musical theatre community in Minnesota. The Showcase features a variety of performances, including technical students and orchestra. The individuals and schools that are honored through the production assessment evaluation process that receive an accolade in Achievement of Musical Theatre are invited to participate at Spotlight Showcase in June 2022.
