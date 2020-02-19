Several decades of Grammy hits are coming together at the Church of St. George’s 2020 Festival of Music on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The annual event will begin with performances from their adult, teen, and cherub choirs. According to Music Director Kelly Kladec, the approximately one hour show will include 18 songs that were either performed or won from awards at the Grammys.
“It’s kind of a variety show where we sing music that’s not necessarily Christian,” she said.
After the performances, fettuccine alfredo will be served and a dance will follow with music provided by the St. George Grammy Big Band. The theme for the festival has changed every year since it began approximately 10 years ago.
“We’re performing music that was either sung at the Grammys or we’re doing a lot of Grammy songs of the years,” Kadlec
Last year the theme was Color Our World. This year, Kadlec wanted to bring something a little different to the show that would be fun for the performers and audience. “A Night at the Grammys” gives everyone the opportunity to dress up and spend the evening in elegant attire and have their photo taken by the ‘paparazzi.”
“Our teen choir is going to be acting as paparazzi throughout the evening. They’re dressed up like paparazzi, they’re taking tons of pictures and singing the song “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga in the show. That will be really fun too,” Kadlec said.
The audience can expect songs from the full choir, solos and duets. The song “Unforgettable” will be sang by two singers playing Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole, “Think” by Aretha Franklin will be performed with a soloist and backup singers. Some choir members will also be used as back up dancers. The show will end with a priest from the Church of St. George singing.
“We have a big variety of music. A lot of them are only a couple of people but we always start and end with a really big number,” she said.
Kladec adds that the event is one way the church works to connect with those in the community who are not members of St. George. It’s also fun for the choirs to step outside of their comfort zone and sing songs they may not have had the chance to sing before.
Anyone is welcome to attend A Night at the Grammys. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and children two and under are free. All the proceeds from the evening goes towards the church.
