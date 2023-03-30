Westonka juniors Kendall Sebasky and Ingrid Wolf are behind the Passionate Period Project within the district. The project aims to provide free menstrual supplies in all school restrooms. (Submitted photo)
Juniors Kendall Sebasky and Ingrid Wolf started the Passionate Period Project at Westonka High School two years ago in order to provide students with free and easy access to period products. Now, they are working to eliminate period poverty at the state level by advocating for the Menstrual Equity bill.
The Menstrual Equity bill has been introduced in both the Minnesota House and Senate and, if it passes, it would require school districts to provide free period products for students in grades 4 to 12 in school restrooms across the state.
“Twenty-six percent of kids qualify for free or reduced lunch in Minnesota, and if those families are struggling to provide food for their children, imagine also worrying about having to buy period products, which is a basic need,” said Wolf.
Sebasky and Wolf came up with the idea to start the Passionate Period Project in April 2021 when restrooms at Westonka High School were locked during passing time as part of Covid-19 protocols. The two girls recognized that it was embarrassing for students to have to reach down to grab a period product out of their backpack in class, track one down from a friend, or ask their teacher to go to the nurse. This led them to start putting bins in school restrooms with period products so students wouldn’t be ashamed about being on their period and could have peace of mind knowing that there would be products that they could use.
“We typically refill the bins every two weeks,” said Sebasky. “It varies depending on the bathroom in the school and how much they’re being used. We also have them in teachers’ bathrooms and the Mound Hennepin County Library.”
Sebasky and Wolf provide a variety of products and sizes and strive to use eco-friendly products as much as possible. However, period products aren’t cheap, and the girls have looked for various ways to fund their project. They started a GoFundMe and have also received donations. In addition, Sebasky and Wolf held a fundraiser at Back Channel Brewing and a donation drive at their school.
“Our community has been amazing in helping us with our project, but it costs a lot, around $1,200 a year,” said Wolf.
Sebasky and Wolf recently conducted an online survey about their project and found that 71 percent of the respondents said they used the products supplied by the Passionate Period Project every period. Along with that, students reported that they find it comforting to know that there are always period products available at school and believe period talk has been destigmatized because of the Passionate Period Project.
Over the last few weeks, Sebasky and Wolf traveled to the Minnesota Capitol to meet with state Sen. Kelly Morrison and state Rep. Andrew Myers about the Menstrual Equity bill. The bill would cost about two dollars per student per budget year, roughly $2 million total. If it passes, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Currently, 17 states and Washington DC have a program in place for free access to period products in schools.
In the meantime, Sebasky and Wolf are in the process of expanding their project to other schools and communities. They have had several students from other schools reach out through their Instagram account @PassionatePeriod_Project who are interested in starting a similar project. Westonka High School is hosting the Minnesota Association of Honor Societies and Student Councils convention in April and Sebasky and Wolf plan to hand out pamphlets about their project to attendees and answer questions.
“About once a week a girl comes up to me and says ‘your project saved me!’” said Wolf. “I think there’s been a shift in that girls aren’t embarrassed to grab a product out of the bins. When we first started, I would see a lot of girls try and hide when they would grab a product, but now I see girls grab it proudly.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.