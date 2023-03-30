Screenshot 2023-03-22 083840.jpg

Westonka juniors Kendall Sebasky and Ingrid Wolf are behind the Passionate Period Project within the district. The project aims to provide free menstrual supplies in all school restrooms. (Submitted photo)

Juniors Kendall Sebasky and Ingrid Wolf started the Passionate Period Project at Westonka High School two years ago in order to provide students with free and easy access to period products. Now, they are working to eliminate period poverty at the state level by advocating for the Menstrual Equity bill.

The Menstrual Equity bill has been introduced in both the Minnesota House and Senate and, if it passes, it would require school districts to provide free period products for students in grades 4 to 12 in school restrooms across the state.

Load comments