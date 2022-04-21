Kevin and Nicole Nash have a simple request for everyone—Be like Tommy. Their son Tommy Nash was 14 years old when he passed away in December from cardiac arrest while sledding. Tommy was known for his inclusiveness, kindness, and for bringing joy to others. In order to honor Tommy, the Nash family created the BeLikeTommy Project and has planned an event called Tommy’s Olympic Speed Walk, which is set for June 12 at Mound-Westonka High School (MWHS).
“Tommy was unapologetically himself. He only cared about making other people happy and putting a smile on their face,” said Kevin Nash, Tommy’s dad. “That’s why we were inspired to start a foundation in Tommy’s honor, to keep that going,” he explained.
The mission of the BeLikeTommy project is to keep the spirit and memory of Tommy alive by promoting inclusion and acceptance of all people; selflessly bringing joy to others through a creative sense of humor; advancing the research and diagnostic approaches to adolescent sudden cardiac death; and supporting causes and organizations that embody what it means to #BeLikeTommy.
The Nash family got the idea to organize a race because of Tommy’s interest in Olympic speed walking.
“Tommy aspired to be an Olympic speed walker and in the months before his passing you could find him practicing his speed walking form,” said Nicole Nash, Tommy’s mom. “Tommy’s Olympic Speed Walk is intended to be a celebration of his life, to keep his fun and creative spirit alive while raising money to support the foundation.”
The event will kick off with a tree dedication at 9 a.m. outside of MWHS and the walk will start at 10 a.m. The event will be sponsored by local businesses and there will also be a DJ, a bouncy house, fire truck rides and food trucks.
The walk is only a mile long and it is intended to be less about distance or speed, but more about how true to the hip shaking, arm pumping speed walking form you can display, according to race organizers. The Nash family hopes that Tommy’s Olympic Speed Walk will be a fun event for the whole family and they would like to see it grow and become an annual community event.
Along with the Olympic Speed Walk, the Nash family celebrated Tommy’s 15th birthday on April 9 by collecting toys to donate to Children’s Hospital. They also plan to create a scholarship at MWHS to recognize students who demonstrate inclusivity and are going out of their way to do nice things for others.
“We have heard from many people about the impact that Tommy had on their lives,” said Kevin. “One lunch lady at MWHS told us that Tommy came and visited her often and took the time to ask how her day was going. Tommy’s scholarship will be different from other scholarships because anyone can earn it.”
Community members can sign up for Tommy’s Olympic Speed Walk at the following link: https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Minnetrista/TommysOlympicSpeedWalk. It costs $25 to register and participants will receive a BeLikeTommy shirt and bracelet. More information about the BeLikeTommy Project can be found at https://beliketommy.org/.
