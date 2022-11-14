MTKA Beach fire.jpg

The Minnetonka Beach house fire on Dec. 27 was fought by nine different area fire departments. (Photo courtesy Mound Fire Dept.)

The Minnetonka Beach woman that allegedly set her parent’s house on fire, was found not guilty by reason of mental defect, a Hennepin County judge ruled last week.

Judge Kerry Meyer acquitted 21-year-old Sophia C. Schultz on Nov. 2 of first-degree arson and domestic assault in connection with the Dec. 27 fire of a home in Minnetonka Beach in a trial on stipulated facts.

