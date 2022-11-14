The Minnetonka Beach woman that allegedly set her parent’s house on fire, was found not guilty by reason of mental defect, a Hennepin County judge ruled last week.
Judge Kerry Meyer acquitted 21-year-old Sophia C. Schultz on Nov. 2 of first-degree arson and domestic assault in connection with the Dec. 27 fire of a home in Minnetonka Beach in a trial on stipulated facts.
“In this case, the government and the defense stipulated to certain items of evidence that the judge was to review and make a determination of guilt or innocence,” Matthew Mankey, attorney for Schultz, said. “These documents included the criminal complaint, police reports, witness statements and a psychological evaluation done by a psychologist appointed by the court to do an evaluation of Ms. Schultz. This case was resolved this way because there was no doubt whatsoever that Ms. Schultz engaged in the conduct for which she was charged. The only question was whether Ms. Schultz was guilty under the law.”
According to the criminal complaint, Schultz got into an argument with her mother that escalated to a massive house fire. The complaint also states that Schultz made multiple statements that indicated mental health issues.
“She clearly did the “act” but did not have the requisite intent to be found guilty because she was in the throes of a psychotic episode,” Mankey said. “Ms. Schultz did the act, the evidence was overwhelming but she was incapable of appreciating the consequences of her actions, she had no evil mind. Therefore, she did the act, but she is not guilty by reason of mental defect. Judge Meyer found that Ms. Schultz did the act, but that she couldn’t form the requisite intent to be held accountable because she was psychotic at the time.”
Mankey said Schultz will go through the civil commitment process, which in a case like this simply means that the state can mandate that she continue in her therapy and treatment.
“This was no slick defense strategy,” Mankey said. “Ms. Schultz was seriously and genuinely mentally ill at the time and the law is clear - one is not guilty if one can’t appreciate the consequences of one’s actions. Ms. Schultz deserves empathy and understanding. The outcome of her case is no less appropriate than someone who is found to be not guilty because law enforcement arrested and charged the wrong person.”
According to Mankey, “Sophia is doing great. She is fortunate to come from a very loving family who understand that she was not responsible for her actions that night. Sophia has struggled with some mental health issues for a long time so the family was aware that she had some problems. I don’t know why they got so severe when they did. She is being seen by a psychologist and psychiatrist weekly. She is on appropriate medication, attending group therapy and, is a student at the University of Minnesota.”
