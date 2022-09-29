The results of a community survey focused on residents’ attitudes and opinions about the Westonka School District suggest that a referendum for school facilities upgrades would likely pass if it were to be on the ballot in November 2023.

Peter Leatherman, research director at market research firm Morris Leatherman Company, conducted the survey and shared the results with the Westonka School Board at its meeting on Sept. 12. The survey focused on four main topics: general perceptions and atmosphere, possible facilities maintenance/improvements, communications and demographics.

