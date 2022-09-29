The results of a community survey focused on residents’ attitudes and opinions about the Westonka School District suggest that a referendum for school facilities upgrades would likely pass if it were to be on the ballot in November 2023.
Peter Leatherman, research director at market research firm Morris Leatherman Company, conducted the survey and shared the results with the Westonka School Board at its meeting on Sept. 12. The survey focused on four main topics: general perceptions and atmosphere, possible facilities maintenance/improvements, communications and demographics.
According to Leatherman, the last district survey that he administered for Westonka was in 2015, and the 2022 survey results showed that public opinion has become more favorable toward the district over the last seven years, despite the pandemic. Leatherman also explained that Westonka’s results were more positive than the average district.
Leatherman administered the survey to 400 random households via telephone interviews in August. Of those that he interviewed, the median age was 46.5 and there was nearly equal participation amongst men and women. The median resident who responded to the survey had lived in the district for 13 years. In addition, the majority of respondents, 70 percent, did not have children living in the home.
The survey results showed that, overall, residents believe that the school district offers quality education and meets students’ learning needs. When asked about the district’s response to the pandemic, 64 percent of respondents indicated that the district handled it well.
Survey data also showed that the majority of residents had positive perceptions of the district’s spending, communication, decision-making, and community involvement. In terms of job performance, over 70 percent of respondents had a positive view of the Westonka school board and the superintendent and administration, and close to 90 percent of respondents had a positive view of Westonka teachers.
The majority of residents also indicated that they would support a referendum or could be persuaded to vote for it. In order to help the board better understand which improvements residents would be most likely to support, the survey specifically asked about a property tax increase for the following projects: safety and security improvements at Grandview Middle School; deferred maintenance; a high school interior redesign; and high school stadium improvements including safety, ADA accessibility, lights and installing artificial turf. Of those four upgrades, safety and security improvements at Grandview Middle School generated the most support, with 80 percent in favor of the upgrades.
Another goal of the survey was to ascertain residents’ opinions on property taxes and what they would consider to be a reasonable price for a referendum. Survey data revealed that 38 percent of Westonka residents think that taxes are too high. Leatherman explained that, in the past, Westonka has always been classified as a hostile property tax environment, meaning that more than half of residents believe taxes are too high. Leatherman saw it as an encouraging sign that Westonka residents were becoming less resistant to school spending.
In regard to a reasonable price for a referendum, over two-thirds of respondents indicated that they would support a $65 million referendum, or an additional $12 per month. Leatherman pointed out that since 2023 is an off-election year, voter turnout will be driven by what the school is offering in its referendum package.
In reflecting on the survey results, Superintendent Kevin Borg noted that it is encouraging for the board to see that the community appears to be aligned on the importance of education, and that the district’s efforts to be more transparent with finances and communication seem to be paying off.
In other news, Mark Femrite, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning, reported to the board that Westonka ranked in the top 10 in the state this year in math, science, and reading assessments. He explained that this is especially significant because proficiency rates are down overall in the state as a result of the pandemic.
Femrite also shared that there is a new FIRST Robotics Lego League at Grandview Middle School this year for students in fifth through seventh grade. Teams will engage in research, problem-solving, coding and engineering through building and programming a Lego robot that navigates the missions of a robot game.
In addition, the board voted to approve 2022-2024 contracts with educational office employees, custodians and school service employees. It also approved certification of the 2023 preliminary property tax levy. District financial audit results will be shared at the next board meeting on Oct. 3.
