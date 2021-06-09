Confirmed: golf tournament round #2 in support of Mound Fire Department is a go for June 25.
Unconfirmed: whether Mound Fire Chief Greg Pederson gets dropped in the dunk tank at hole #10.
The fundraising arm of the Mound Fire Department made a very painful decision for the second year in a row early last month: there would be no Fish Fry. Again. That decision came just prior to Gov. Tim Walz announcing his phased timeline for ending COVID-19 restrictions, including event capacity restrictions, which lifted entirely May 28.
Normally, the Mound Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association hosts a June Fish Fry, and the event has been the fire department’s biggest fundraiser for 68 years. The 3,000-plus attendees have helped each year to supplement through their donations the cost of supplies and outfit firefighters with boots, helmet and other gear.
With no Fry this year but the need for donations still very real, the relief association is teaming up once again with Surfside Bar & Grill to put on a golf tournament that, while not the beloved Fish Fry, is perhaps bogey to it: last year’s tournament had 128 golfers hitting the green at Timber Creek and raising about $19,000 for the relief association.
“I don’t think those guys get enough recognition for what they do,” Dan Zellmer, owner of Surfside Bar & Grill said, adding that the Mound department’s 40 paid-on-call fire fighters volunteer their time year-round.
EVENT DETAILS
This year’s four-person scramble will be at Timber Creek Golf Course (9750 County Rd. 24, Watertown) on Friday, June 25. The tournament has an 8 a.m. shotgun start with check-in beginning at 7 a.m.
Cost to participate is $100 per person or $400 per team of four; included in that price is a round of golf, golf cart, t-shirt and, back at Surfside, lunch and two drinks.
The tournament is capped at 144 participants. Sponsorships are also available. Golfers and sponsors can sign up at Surfside Bar & Grill (2544 Commerce Blvd., Mound) or by calling Dan Zellmer at 612-868-2095.
