Hennepin County is working with the cities of Spring Park and Orono and Three Rivers Park District to redesign Sunset Drive (County Road 51) between Spring Street and Shadywood Road (County Road 19).
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2023.
The existing roadway and underground utilities have not been updated for more than 50 yearsm and the roadway lacks curbs and gutters along the corridor to provide adequate drainage.
Sunset Drive in its current design is not well suited for people walking, rolling and biking, and lacks curbs and gutters needed to help manage stormwater, according to officials. The best way to address this is through a road reconstruction project, Hennepin County said in a release.
Reconstruction of Sunset Drive is scheduled to begin in 2023, and the aging roadway and underground utilities will be replaced, and curbs and gutters will be added.
Other changes that will be made on Sunset Drive to meet present and future needs of the corridor include improving traffic flow and roadway function at key intersections for all forms of transportation; providing a safer space for people walking, biking and rolling; and improving connectivity and access for people across neighborhoods.
The project began last fall when Hennepin County started taking feedback from the public for the Sunset Drive redesign.
Project staff hosted a live online open house on Monday, Nov. 15, to share information about the project. The purpose of the open house was to hear from people who live, work, visit local businesses on Sunset Drive and use it as a connector and to better understand existing concerns and needs to help inform a design that best reflects community needs.
People who use Sunset Drive are invited to check out an interactive online comment map at https://www.hennepin.us/sunset-drive to share any comments, needs or concerns about the existing corridor — and even pinpoint them to specific locations.
To keep the project moving along for this phase, Hennepin County asks that residents share any initial comments, needs or concerns about the existing corridor. This will keep the project on track to begin sharing designs for the public’s feedback in 2022.
Project staff will host outdoor locations to talk with the public about the project in 2022.
To learn more about the Sunset Drive reconstruction project, got to the project website at https://www.hennepin.us/sunset-drive and sign up to receive e-mail updates for any upcoming opportunities to provide input on the project.
