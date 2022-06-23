Unlike the past couple of summers, Orono and Westonka public schools will not be offering meals this summer to students.
The Orono Child Nutrition announced that their kitchen operations are closed for this summer but offered other options for area families for free meals for kids. The Westonka School District is also unable to offer free meals at any school or any drop site in the summer of 2022 due to federal COVID-19 waivers expiring on the last day of school.
However, there are options for your family this summer.
Free Nutritious Meals For Kids 18 And Under is only a click away with the Free Meals for Kids mobile app that helps families and kids find free meals at schools and other sites across Minnesota.
Here is how it works: 1. Download the Free Meals for Kids app to your cell phone; 2. Use the app to find the nearest site providing meals by GPS; 3. Click on the nearby site and use the Site Updates tab for more details; 4. Share the app with friends, neighbors and on social media. Free Meals for Kids can be downloaded at Apple or Google Play app stores.
There are free meal sites across the state at schools and community locations. The app provides location, directions to the site and hours and days of operation. More sites are added daily. For more information visit www.hungerimpactpartners.org. Several locations are in public parks or within close access to a library or playground to provide an extra activity before or after mealtime.
Another option is the Free Farmer’s Markets provided by The Westonka Food Shelf. The Westonka Food Shelf will be holding free farmer’s markets for fresh local produce over six weekends this summer. There is no registration or requirements to participate. Dates and locations are posted on the Orono Child Nutrition Instagram page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.