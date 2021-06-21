Vaccinations are up and coronavirus cases are down; masks are off and summer festivals are on…partly. Here’s the status of four annual summer events in Westonka.
SPIRIT OF THE LAKES: JULY 16 & 17
The annual bash at Surfside Beach in Mound is scheduled for July 16 and 17—and with all the usual trappings.
“It’s been a little bit crazy, but it’ll be fun,” said Emily Peterson, board member for Spirit of the Lakes.
Back this year after the one-year, pandemic-forced hiatus are the popular “Meet Your Maker” craft beer tasting, the local business showcase (this year mixed in with the arts and crafts vendors), Minnesota Wakesurf Championship and Saturday night fireworks.
Also returning—and from a longer, two-year hiatus—is the Saturday morning parade, which had to be canceled in 2019 for drenching thunderstorms.
The band Pop ROCKS (with its management based in Mound) will be performing at the festival this year, as will the Mound Westonka High School Pep Band. Peterson said that she and others on the board are continuing to nail down some of the final details for this year’s kids’ entertainment but is thinking along the lines of face painting or a magician.
But one thing, a little something new this year, is a for sure thing.
“People can boat up in Cooks Bay, anchor and watch!” Peterson was enthusiastic about the Friday night “boat-in” movie that, helped along by Al & Alma’s, will be showing just offshore.
Moving (almost) full steam ahead, Peterson said the night entertainment might end earlier than usual but otherwise she’s planning for any kind of turnout, big or small: “you just don’t know”
SPASS TAGEN: SEPT. 11
St. Boni Spass Tagen was initially planned for later this June, but organizers firmed up a date of Sept. 11 instead.
“We did not have enough time to plan the event after COVID restrictions were lifted for group gatherings, so we decided to have it later versus canceling for the second year,” said Spass Tagen committee member Pat Gordon.
The “Fun Days” at Missile Park in St. Boni have historically been filled with wiener dog races, raffles and a silent auction, market and food vendors, live music, bingo and a kiddie parade—and all of these continue to be advertised at the top of the event’s webpage.
TRISTA DAY, DOG DAYS: SUMMER 2022
Organizers for other events, after seeing where the pieces fell, had to postpone things for another year—and for organizers of Minnetrista’s Trista Day and WCC’s Dog Days Westonka, this has meant a postponement of more than just the one pandemic year.
Minnetrista is looking at a June 2022 date for its Trista Day. Prior to the pandemic, the 2019 event had to be canceled for bad weather, and the last time it was held was in 2018.
What had begun as a public safety open has become a wider community event perhaps most characterized by its Pig races.
Wanting to make it work, the city had earlier put out the idea of holding the event in fall but decided earlier this month that the combination of vendor scheduling difficulties and the quick turn-around in holding an event both this fall and next spring was too much.
Not to be too much of a downer, officials are toying with the idea of holding a mini event in conjunction with the opening of Minnetrista’s new picnic shelter at Lyle Park later this summer so stay tuned.
Over in Mound, the popular Dog Days Westonka, typically held at the Harbor District, was also postponed to next summer.
Karen King, one of its chief organizers through Westonka Community & Commerce, said that the constantly changing guidance from the CDC had thrown a lot of uncertainty out there when she and others in the networking group were trying to put it together for a date in early August.
The event is sustained solely by its sponsors, vendors and volunteers, and although a rush of vendors had contacted her just as the final COVID-19 restrictions dropped away at the end of last month, it was too late to make Dog Days everything it should be, said King, and WCC made the tough call to postpone the event to next summer.
“We want to make sure that we have enough time and enough people to put on a great event. We’re very saddened that we weren’t able to do it this year once again, but we want to make sure that we have everything done properly,” she said.
Site difficulties in 2019 that greatly shortened organizers’ usual six months of planning time meant that Dog Days last made its appearance in 2018.
