When Orono Intermediate School fifth-grader Gabriella Daly found out her pencil drawing was accepted into the Minneapolis Institute of Art “Foot in the Door 5” exhibition, she was “pretty excited” and “felt special.”
Daly chose to enter a pencil drawing of an apple she drew in fourth-grade titled “La Pomme.” The drawing was originally an assignment from her teacher where students had to draw something about nature.
“I thought drawing an apple would be fun. It represents knowledge, school and nature,” she said.
The idea to enter one of Daly’s drawings came from her mother Nicole Daly, who received an email about the opportunity. The Minneapolis Institute of Art invites all Minnesota artists to showcase their work at the museum once every decade. The “Foot in the Door” series accepts all artwork from any and all Minnesota artists, their work just has to be no larger than one cubic foot. This year’s show is held online from Nov. 1, 2020 to Jan. 11, 2021.
Going to visit the Minneapolis Institute of Art has been an activity Daly has done with her family over the years. Daly has also been working on her art just as long as a way to express herself creatively on paper. She describes herself as a perfectionist, which is why pencil is her favorite medium to work with.
“We really feel like [art] is another way of expressing yourself and she’s just kind of taken to it, which is amazing,” Nicole Daly said while also expressing her excitement there was an opportunity for artists of all ages to participate.
“La Pomme” by Gabriella Daly can be viewed online at https://collections.artsmia.org/exhibitions/2760/foot-in-the-door-5
