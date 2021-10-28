Pioneer Creek Park in Independence received a small face lift thanks to the help of a local high school student.
Christian Eichers continued the family legacy at Pioneer Creek Park as part of a National Honor Society project.
The Eichers family’s work with Pioneer Creek Park begin in 2015 when Christian’s older brother, Martin Eichers, led an Eagle Scout project to build nature kiosk at the park.
In 2019, Christian did his Eagle Scout project in the same park, this time by planting a pollinator garden by the kiosk.
This fall, the work continued as Christian wanted to upgrade the kiosk his brother built for the National Honor Society.
“I did it for National Honor Society,” Christian Eichers, a junior at Delano High School, said. “I had to do a 10-hour project to help any community or beneficiary. I choose this park because I did another project previously, the garden as my Eagle Scout project, two years ago so I decided I would update my brothers project, the kiosk, for my 10-hour project. Add more signs, put down some more mulch, upgrade, spruce it up and fix the broken pieces of the kiosk.”
Besides the work on the kiosk, Eichers worked to spruce up the pollinator garden he plated in 2019 by adding more mulch and cleaning up the weeds that had gotten into the garden.
Eichers wrapped the project on Saturday, Oct. 16 by hanging the new signs he had made for the kiosk and doing some last minute gardening around the kiosk.
“This is much better than it was,” Eichers said. “The letters on the kiosk were fading and falling off, they totally lost their color. Now you see the signs professionally done, its really nice.”
The Eichers are not done with Pioneer Creek Park, as the family continues to work on the garden and making that as nice as it possibly can be and Christian wants to do another project next year in the park.
“I’ll probably do a second project here,” he said. “I’ll figure out something to do, but that’s a problem for next year.”
For now, Christian is proud of what he and is brother have done with the park.
“We now have a kiosk, a garden, just more stuff for the people to enjoy,” Eichers said.
