The Orono Middle School speech team had quite the showing at the national tournament.
Orono had five students compete in the National Speech and Debate Association’s 2022 online middle school tournament, and one of those students did something that has not been done before.
Maya Haugen earned the speech team’s first ever National Championship title as she took home the top prize in the Storytelling category.
Haugen wasn’t the only Orono student that had success at the national tournament, as McKenna Monger was a semifinalist in Dramatic Interpretation category and placed 3rd in the nation in Oral Interpretation.
This year’s national tournament offered three divisions: online supplemental events, online middle school events, and in-person high school events.
Following intense online competition between 827 middle school students from 173 schools, 24 students were declared winners in 18 different competitive speaking events at the National Tournament.
The Orono Speech team had five students competing for titles in their respective categories: Isaac Hayes in Informative Speaking, Sophie Middleton in Prose Interpretation, McKenna Monger in Program Oral Interpretation and Dramatic Interpretation, and Maya Haugen in Storytelling.
The National Speech and Debate Association is the largest interscholastic speech and debate organization serving middle school, high school, and collegiate students in the United States.
The Association provides competitive speech and debate activities, high-quality resources, comprehensive training, scholarship opportunities, and advanced recognition to more than 140,000 students and coaches every year. For nearly 100 years, the National Speech & Debate Association has empowered more than 1.5 million members to become engaged citizens, skilled professionals, and honorable leaders in our society. For more information, visit www.speechanddebate.org.
