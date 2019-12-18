The loss of Tonka Toys and, later, the loss of Toro, put the city in a bind as to how to attract people back within its borders.
“We had lost our single largest employer. We had lost what kept people in town during the daytime and that really didn’t ever get replaced,” said Eric Hoversten, Mound city manager, during the June 11 hearing on city’s plans for the Harbor District.
Mound has invested extensively in its downtown over the past 20 years, going back to the initial Mound Visions project that culminated in the dredging of Lost Lake in 2000, the relocation of the post office two years later and the creation of the Lost Lake Greenway and relocation of Auditors Road in 2004 and 2005.
That outlay of infrastructure was a preliminary to the Mound Harbor Renaissance (MHR) development, which instead of centering on the beautification and functional streetscape improvements that defined Mound Visions, came before residents in 2006 as a specific development concept.
That project intended a mixed-use scene of condos and apartments, retail and office space and the potential for small service or restaurant development.
But the newly moved Auditors Road of the year before looks much the same today, nearly 15 years later, arcing empty through a swath of open space.
One half of the wrench was what crushed many developers in the mid-2000s: the 2008 recession sucked the life blood from Mound Harbor Renaissance.
The other half of the wrench was Mound Marketplace, the shopping center hugged by Commerce and Lynwood boulevards, and which beat MHR to the commercial scene. What was at one point intended to be a community center on the old high school grounds gave way instead to commercial retail anchored by Jubilee, and commercial space along the nascent Auditors corridor became almost redundant.
The city started pursuing residential development for that section of the district more aggressively as early as 2013 when market analyses done as part of updates to Mound’s Comprehensive Plan showed a tenacious ecommerce market and a declining retail sector coupled with a rise in demand for housing as the economy regained its footing.
“We still see this as an area where there’s potential for redevelopment in our community, where there’s potential for things to happen different than what’s happening right now, from the raw land all the way on the west side of it through the Commerce corridor,” Hoversten.
Hoversten presented Mound city council with the final Request for Qualification and Interest (RFQ/I) Nov. 26. That request was approved and then sent to developers Dec. 2.
