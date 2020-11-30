The Long Lake City Council unanimously approved construction of a multi-purpose stage in Nelson Lakeside Park during their Tuesday, Nov. 10 meeting.
Former Long Lake mayor and current representative for the project Marty Schneider presented the project to the council in October. The Long Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Orono Lions Club and other area organizations have been working on the project, it will be privately funded and then donated to the city.
The stage location is against the eastern edge of the beach and grassland area and will face north west. The stage would be approximately less than 500-square-feet. It will sit approximately 25-feet wide and approximately 25 feet deep. A ramp will also be installed towards the back of the stage.
The stage will be used as a space for bands to play, theater performances and serve as a spot for the community.
