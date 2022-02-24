The arrival of furniture signaled the completion of a remodeling project at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mound that had been dreamed about for decades.
Ground was broken on the project in November 2020 after a congregational vote was held which supported moving forward with the project despite the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.
The project included removing the church offices and their interior wall from alongside a frequently congested hallway outside of the sanctuary and repurposing the combined space into a huge, welcoming “Great Hall.”
An adjacent area of the church was renovated to house the staff offices and the church library became a spacious meeting room. Outdated bathrooms were gutted, redesigned, reoriented, and completely updated. Outside the church, the entrance was expanded and a new, covered drop off area was constructed.
Remodel plans and oversight was provided by a team of congregation members – many of whom were professionals in the industry – including Mike Wilkus of Wilkus Architects, PA and Curt Swanson of Swanson Homes. The team chose Rochon Corporation as the construction contractor for the project.
St. John’s Interim Senior Pastor, Sara Vanderpan credits the church leadership, staff, and a positive, forward-thinking congregation for taking the bold step of beginning a major renovation during a time of change – not only because of the pandemic, but also because the church did not have a permanent senior pastor in place.
“Coming in as an interim pastor, each situation is unique,” Vanderpan said. “Certainly leading a congregation during COVID created challenges, but then for the congregation to embrace a large construction project during a time when we couldn’t even gather togethe - it was quite a demonstration of faith.”
That faith is being rewarded as people appreciate the new spaces as well as the open areas which allow groups of people to be able to gather together yet have the physical space to distance themselves enough to feel safe.
As church council member, Jim Turner explains, “When we started planning the project, we couldn’t anticipate what the future would bring. We just wanted to make our church home as welcoming as possible. Ultimately, the fact that the open spaces also help to keep us safer is an added benefit for which we are deeply grateful.”
St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mound, a congregation of the ELCA, was founded in 1927 and over the past 95 years has been a place of worship, fellowship and mission serving the Westonka community. The congregation is led by interim Senior Pastor Sara Vanderpan and interim associate Pastor Matt Johnson.
St. John’s hopes to have a community open house celebrating the project completion once it is safe to do so. More information can be found at www.stjom.org.
