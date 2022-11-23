Law enforcement has recovered a large sum of money at a St. Bonifacius residence believed to have been stolen from the Target store in Monticello.
Forty-four-year-old Target employee Sue Ann Kolb is suspected of stealing more than $22,000 from store cash registers over a 17-day period, according to a criminal complaint filed November 14 in Wright County District Court.
Wright County Deputies were called to the Target store located at 1447 E 7th St., Monticello, by an asset control manager who alleged that Kolb had been taking money from store cash registers while closing the store.
Store officials stated they had video evidence of Kolb and records of each instance Kolb allegedly pocketed money from the store, court records state.
Kolb allegedly made a statement to investigators where she admitted to stealing the money.
According to court records, Kolb allegedly stated that while closing the store she pocketed money instead of putting the cash in a designated drop location. She allegedly admitted to placing the cash in a shoe box stored in an end table at her home in St. Bonifacius, located about 45 miles south of Monticello and west of Lake Minnetonka.
Kolb allegedly told investigators that the box contained not only the money stolen from Target, but $1,600 of her own money and money being saved for a family member’s college education.
Wright County investigators obtained a search warrant for Kolb’s residence, where a large amount of cash was recovered in a shoe box as Kolb allegedly described in her statement to authorities.
Court records state that Kolb allegedly told investigators that she had been going through some medical issues, and a perceived lax of security measures at the store led her to believe there was an opportunity for her to take the money without getting caught.
In a mirandized statement to investigators, Kolb said she had been going through some medical issues, which allegedly led her to steal the cash from her employer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.