One of the most generous community cleanup programs in Hennepin County may next year be scaled back or merged with that shared by Orono and Minnetonka Beach as rising costs threaten to make Spring Park’s biennial curbside haul-away a past luxury.
The well-utilized program has been on the list for budget cuts since at least last fall when the city created its 2020 preliminary budget. And no wonder: the total bill in 2015 wouldn’t even cover the spring cleanup alone this year or last.
Spring Park spent $12,600 on the program in 2015. In 2019 that tab came to $22,600. This year, the city shelled out $13,867 for its spring cleanup and with fall yet to be determined. All told, the city has spent nearly $1 million on its cleanup days between 2015 and 2020. Without participant fees, the program has been paid for out of the city’s general fund.
The city is now likely to move forward with eliminating all but brush pickup for its fall date this year.
Spring Park offers its residents two no-fee, curbside cleanup days each year to its nearly 1,800 residents, making it one of the most generous such programs in the county. Information provided by city staff to council show that just eight of the other 43 cities in Hennepin County offer twice-a-year cleanup, and only seven others have curbside pickup; most cities have instead opted for a drop-off site. Spring Park is also one of just two cities in the county that does not ask for participant fees.
Spring Park is “in some ways a little like the wild, wild West, where you can just put out whatever and we’ll come by and take it” said Dan Tolsma, Spring Park city administrator. That includes at least one instance of a single refrigerator that, because of the chemicals used in its manufacture, cost the city $1,000 to be rid of it, he said.
Staff and council were in agreement at a July 20 work session that the set-up for the program is good but that “implementation is less than ideal” as Tolsma commented on the “increasing trajectory” of cleanup costs over the past five years as well as the unfairness to businesses, which are not able to participate in the program despite paying taxes.
Additional to brush-only pickup this fall, council is currently looking at more permanent changes to its program, though no decision has yet been made for a long-term solution. Options discussed during the work session include contracting with Orono, continuing its own cleanup program but with the addition of participant fees, and continuing with offering just a single cleanup day or one cleanup day and one brush pickup day a year.
That last option, having a day each for general cleanup and for brush pickup, was well-received by council. Council member Pamela Horton said she didn’t want residents, especially those with limited mobility, to have to haul things to Orono. If Spring Park were to contract with Orono for its cleanup, curbside pickup would switch to the Orono drop-off site.
Council looked briefly at continuing curbside pickup but with the addition of participant fees as another solution. That model, one used by Excelsior, would have the double benefit of subsidizing the cleanup program on a per-item basis while also placating Spring Park businesses that, under the current model, cannot take advantage of the cleanup program even as they pay into the city’s general fund. Curbside participation fees would likely be run as a system where residents pay at City Hall for an itemized tag they would then attach to those items they put out for pickup.
Spring Park Mayor Jerry Rockvam questioned whether that model would play out as intended, noting that it would still be easy for others, including non-residents, to add to the items out front of someone’s property, giving an example of an old refrigerator and saying the city would still be on the hook cost-wise.
“Let me tell you how it really works: That’s fine and dandy with a tag on there, but somebody comes out without a tag and shoves a refrigerator or whatever it is there and then the next day everything on the street is picked up except the refrigerator,” he said. “You don’t know who the refrigerator belongs to, so the city’s going to pay to get it hauled out of there one way or another.”
Abuse of the program has long been an issue for the city. During last fall’s budgeting and in subsequent discussions, including that held during the July 20 work session, staff and council have commented that non-residents have brought items into the city for free pickup and that there have been a couple of instances when landlords have hauled items from their other rental properties onto the curbs of their Spring Park rentals, a practice that city officials have usually discerned by the presence of multiple large appliances in one yard.
It hasn’t just been abuse of the program, though: part of the problem is the waste market itself. The U.S. used to ship 7 million tons of trash to China each year, which that country then recycled into raw materials, NPR has reported. But China began curtailing U.S. trash imports in 2018, a move that has since been felt in cities like Spring Park, which saw its clean-up program jump in cost by nearly $4,000 that year before resuming its more steady climb upward, city budget numbers show.
