The reconstruction of West Arm Road West has been delayed to spring after the city ran into resistance with Hennepin County on obtaining the necessary easements for what Spring Park officials have tagged priority items in the road’s reconstruction.
The city and its engineers have been in negotiation with Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority (HCRRA) for permission to add a turnaround near the end of West Arm West, as well as bump outs for three fire hydrants on the south side of the road. The city is also seeking permission to have the central pier of the Seton Channel bridge removed in order to facilitate access to the neighborhood.
Referencing the most recent round of negotiations, Spring Park city engineer Mike Nielson said that HCRRA is “very opposed” to the construction of a turnaround, which according to design plans would be located between the south side of West Arm West and the north side of the Dakota Rail Trail. Nielson said that the county views the turnaround as a “last resort” option and would allow for it only if access to it were gated off.
Nielson said the rail authority’s main concern was over its possible future use of the proposed turnaround site; he relayed to Spring Park officials that HCRRA anticipated an uphill battle with removing a turnaround should that body eventually need to use the space.
Negotiation with the rail authority is ongoing, but the earliest permit approval that could be expected is late in September, which Nielson said would be too late to start the project, which initially was expected to begin no later than mid-month.
The news was frustrating to Spring Park officials who have been working toward improved access and safety in the West Arm West neighborhood for two and a half years.
“The turnaround down there would be beneficial to everyone, including public safety,” said Spring Park Mayor Jerry Rockvam.
“It clearly is a safety aspect,” added council member Jeff Hoffman. “If we have multiple emergency vehicles in that area, they’re going to need that space.”
The road currently measures the minimum 20 feet across for a two-lane but in practice reaches only to about 18 feet due to the hydrants installed after its 1968 construction. The turnaround—along with a gradual widening of the road at its east end and a series of bump outs for the hydrants—was proposed to alleviate navigational difficulties created by the tight quarters there. Both Nielson and city administrator Dan Tolsma questioned the value of a turnaround that had to be gated off.
The area is too restrictive for either a cul-de-sac or a hammerhead road, and a turnaround “is really our best option,” said Tolsma. Nielson commented, too, that shifting the road north by even a few feet (and so accommodate a turnaround without the need for obtaining an easement from HCRRA) would come with its own challenge of having to also shift north a pair of private retaining walls.
Spring Park officials did not make a decision Sept. 7 on whether to re-bid the reconstruction come spring. The city had received just one bid this summer, for $520,300 after negotiation. Nielson said that to re-bid with the delay could be a bit of gamble that staked the possibility of receiving more bids against the possibility of construction costs continuing to rise and the city potentially paying more for the same work.
Though focused on the permitting for the turnaround and bump outs that are part of the reconstruction phase of the project, Nielson warned of an upcoming challenge when the city eventually removes the central pier of the Seton Channel Bridge.
According to Nielson, HCRRA is making its permit approval contingent on assurances that the resulting bridge match the load capacity of the existing bridge, which had originally been designed to carry locomotives. No trains have used the railway in 20 years, and Nielson estimated the additional cost to meet HCRRA’s request could amount to $50,000-$70,000.
