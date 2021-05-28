Spring Park reversed course on a Public Works contracting decision, its council members choosing to revisit a $213,000 per year proposal from the city Orono after gaining more information around costs to rate payers and the possibility of terminating the agreement after just one year.
Council member Jeff Hoffman requested that council revisit its decision May 17 and was the only council member to change his mind on the issue, switching his vote of rejection to one of approval.
“My position when we first looked into this is I was concerned about the costs and how that was going to get paid for,” he said. The proposal from Orono had come out about $41,000 per year more expensive than a renewal with the city’s current provider would have been.
“When we first looked into this, it was about a 3 percent increase [in utility rates] that we were going to have to accommodate, and I felt that that was too high,” he said.
New projections given by the city’s finance director, Dan Tolsma, prior to council’s regular session forecast a zero percent increase in rates for year one of an agreement with Orono and, should there be need to raise rates after that, Tolsma said it would likely be by between 1 percent and 1.5 percent.
“And I’m comfortable with that,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman joined council member Gary Hughes and Mayor Jerry Rockvam in approving a Public Works agreement with Orono. Council members Mark Chase and Pamela Horton once more voted against it. A finalized contract is expected to come before council in June. The Orono proposal is estimated at $213,000 per year or $1.065 million over five years should the city pursue that length of contract. A renewal with current provider PeopleService had been estimated at $172,131 per year or $860,655 over five years.
SO, WHAT CHANGED?
At the time council had made its first decision—that rejecting an agreement with Orono—it was thought that the $41,000 per year increase in Public Works costs would have translated into a 2.27 percent increase in utility rates.
That estimate was made prior to factoring in a windfall the city received in state aid late last year and which helped to cover the extensive utility work done along West Arm Road West, work that finance director Tolsma said was initially expected to be covered by resident utility fees.
That extra change in the utility funds placed Spring Park in a better position than previously thought, said Tolsma, who added that regardless of what council chose to do for Public Works, he did not foresee any need to raise utility rates for at least a year and that after that any increase would be minimal.
Spring Park had been under some pressure this month to approve a new Public Works contract. Council’s former rejection of the Orono proposal on May 3 gave the city just one month to come up with another alternative to PeopleService or renew its existing contract; representative for PeopleService had informed the city that a renewal would have to take place by the first week in June or Spring Park would risk being out services when its contract expires end of August.
But the city chose to continue looking at other options, with Hoffman at the time saying it was council’s “due diligence” to do so.
Not many options presented themselves, said Tolsma, who said he had obtained a rough estimate from the city of Mound for Public Works services but that the quote he received was about $20,000 more than the Orono proposal. Tolsma said, too, that independent contractors that provided service in the area did so only a small scale and usually as a stop-gap, either between full-length contracts with other providers or to help fill staffing needs.
Both Chase and Horton had voted immediately prior to the recent May 17 vote on the Orono proposal to instead re up with PeopleService but found themselves in the minority. Horton said she viewed a PeopleService renewal as the city’s safest option in getting a known standard of service and for being able to keep the operator who has been assigned to Spring Park for three years.
Employee retention, though, had been a persistent problem throughout the city’s five years with PeopleService, and for those who ultimately favored entering into a contract with Orono, that was part of what tipped the balance against PeopleService.
