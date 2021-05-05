Officials for Spring Park held off on making an important Public Works contracting decision April 19 after devoting an extended work session to the topic and narrowing the financial gap between bids to one of $48,000.
That figure had at one point been nearly $69,000 and, more recently, around $62,000. Now, the question is whether that figure can’t be whittled down even more.
“It’s a lot closer than where we were but still substantial,” said council member Jeff Hoffman.
A first-time agreement signed in 2016 with Omaha-based PeopleService is set to expire in August of this year, and council members are trying to decide whether to renew that agreement or to have the city’s Public Works needs fulfilled instead by the city of Orono (See April 17 Laker, “Spring Park could spend $62K extra on Public Works.”)
Much of the 90 minutes devoted to the topic last Monday was given to attempts at assigning a dollar amount to intangibles around labor and systems expertise that city officials say could make the more expensive Orono proposal cheaper, or at least the services provided more efficient, in the long run.
Updated information for both the PeopleService and the Orono proposals, notably the annual cost estimates for utility billing and emergency events like a watermain break or curb stopping, was made available prior to council’s work session and shows that the cost differential between the two has narrowed once more, from one of $62,000 to one of about $48,000, should the city decide to include utility billing in the new agreement.
Spring Park currently handles its utility billing in house, separate from its existing contract with PeopleService. The question around utility billing came into the mix primarily because the city’s employee who now handles this job is set to retire at the end of this year.
In a renewed agreement with PeopleService, Spring Park would pay a base fee of just under $90,000 plus an additional $39,000 in add-ons for such things as street sweeping and sewer jetting and televising, which brings the bare bones total to $129,000 per year. Adding in all costs associated with emergency events, as based on the city’s historical average, a more “true” cost estimate with PeopleService is just over $172,000 per year, according to Spring Park finance director and city administrator Dan Tolsma. If the city were to add utility billing to a renewed PeopleService contract, that figure would be closer to $180,000 per year.
That amount compares to about $228,000 per year with Orono (or $213,000 per year without utility billing).
But hidden inside that extra $48,000 cost of the Orono proposal are high value considerations that don’t have an exact price affixed to them, say some council members as well as Mayor Jerry Rockvam
Orono’s current supervisor of streets and sewer used to be Spring Park’s Public Works man in the pre-PeopleService days and comes with an extensive background in Spring Park’s utility infrastructure, they say, contending also that an agreement with Orono would bring with it a more stable employee base and a larger arsenal of Public Works equipment.
“There’s some type of a monetary value involved in that. We don’t know what it is but it’s there,” said Rockvam, who later said that going with Orono was “the future” for “the equipment they have, the staffing that they have and just the general knowledge they have of our whole system.”
The labor question especially has been at the heart of discussion.
Spring Park has seen three different operators assigned to the city during the 4.5 years it has had its contract with PeopleService; the most recent operator has been with Spring Park for three of those years, giving an average tenure of less than one year to the others who had been assigned it.
That turnover has eaten away the time of city staff, who have had to assist new operators in the city’s utility infrastructure. Administrator Tolsma said that his own time involved in handling Public Works items has been “directly proportional to the longevity of whoever’s been here.” He estimated that a minimum of 1-2 years in the city would be needed for an operator to handle even the most basic things—like locating certain infrastructure—and that at least 3 years were needed to be “self-sufficient” on most Public Works tasks.
Still, one resident who came to the work session April 19 questioned why the city was getting only two bids for the work and also asked whether Orono would give any priority to issues in Spring Park should there be an emergency event in both cities at once. For his part, Spring Park planning commissioner Michael Mason asked why the city was thinking of throwing out a contract when the service has been good—and, in his opinion, better—than what it was prior to contracting with PeopleService.
“Any time we have a contract that will expire it would be negligent on the part of the city council, which was elected by the people of Spring Park, not to take a look at it and do a comparison with somebody else,” responded Rockvam.
Rockvam has pushed for a Public Works contract with Orono for a few years and had even made it a central part of his mayoral campaign in 2018. He did acknowledge April 19 that the city could check with Mound Public Works or another neighboring city for their bids but no real discussion came of this.
Council is set to resume it contracting discussion at its first regular session in May.
