Spring Park city council members unanimously approved Dec. 21 a final 2021 general fund levy increase of 3.2 percent, locking in what is projected to be an additional $35,500 in revenue over 2020.
The general fund levy in Spring Park accounts for about 90 percent of the city’s total net tax levy and for 2021 is expected to bring in $1.14 million.
For homes currently valued at Sprin Park’s median $458,000, a 3.2 percent increase in the general fund levy would likely equate to about a $47 increase in the city portion of the homeowner’s 2021 tax bill.
Differing little from the preliminary budget certified in September, the final budget for this year reflects “no noticeable sea change,” said Dan Tolsma, finance director for Spring Park.
Nearly half of the final budget is taken up with routine increases in public safety costs, with police and fire service each seeing a bump, of 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent respectively. Together, the two account for 48 percent of the city’s general fund budget, a not uncommon proportion for cities the size of Spring Park.
Total general fund expenditures in 2021 are projected to be $1.33 million or $2,600 more than in 2020. The $184,000 gap between levy and expenditures in the general fund is made up by building and zoning fees, licenses and permits, fines and grant aid. The city has budgeted a potential $35,000 transfer from its reserve funds if needed.
Tolsma said during the Dec. 21 meeting that the city had looked into keeping the levy flat this year but that this could have necessitated as much as a $70,000 transfer from its reserves. Spring Park has over the past 4-5 years incrementally reduced how much in reserves is used each year as part of its long-term financial strategy.
Tolsma also said there wasn’t much room for making further cuts to the budget. “Every year, you’re starting with very little that’s actually adjustable, in a way.” Already, council members had opted to make reductions to its high cost clean-up program, reductions that went into effect last fall. The program in recent years had swollen to more than $22,000—an increase of $10,000 in just five years—and the city expects to save about $7,500 in 2021 by moving to a brush-only clean-up in fall. Spring Park previously offered two full clean-up days a year.
Though little was out of the ordinary in budgeting for 2021, Tolsma did say that “the big question” is Public Works. This is the area that is seeing the largest percent increase over 2020, budgeted at a tentative $197,000, an increase of just over $16,000, or 8.8 percent.
This year marks the final year of a 5-year contract with Nebraska-based People Service; staff and council have in recent months been reviewing other options for Public Works services, including the possibility of contracting with the city of Orono, and Tolsma said the budgeted amount for 2021 was “somewhere in the middle” of what the cost might be for remaining with People Service versus latching onto Orono. No decision has yet been made, and council is likely to revisit the topic during the coming months.
Other areas of note in the final budget include a $7,000 increase in the amount going toward debt service; just over $134,000 has been budgeted in this area. The final budget also reflects a “money-neutral” streamlining of how waste recycling at apartment complexes is handled. The city had before acted as middle man in contracts that these complexes had with Hennepin County for recycling services, said Tolsma.
