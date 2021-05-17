The city of Spring Park is now in a time crunch for deciding how Public Works services will be administered beginning in September after a divided city council rejected a contracting proposal from the city of Orono and then deferred renewing its existing contract with PeopleService. The PeopleService contract expires at the end of August, and the city has only until the end of the month to renew it should it decide to do so.
The 3-2 vote on May 3 rejecting the contract followed about one and a half months of parsing the details at the work session level, narrowing the cost differential between the two options and, at the end, pinning dollar amounts to such things as employee retention and institutional knowledge.
Chris McMillan, a representative for PeopleService, termed those value-added amounts “fictitious” and challenged the city’s determination of what, in the end, allowed the Orono contract to edge out that from PeopleService by $1,100 in savings despite being $41,000 more expensive in its “hard costs.”
The gap between proposals had been narrowing since discussion first began as officials subtracted, bit by bit, services from each offer. Going into the May 3 session, the Orono proposal was coming in at $228,000 per year, and the one from PeopleService stood at $180,000 per year. A subsequent decision to keep all utility billing in house, instead of contracting it out, then brought Orono down to $213,000 and PeopleService to just over $172,000, narrowing the gap to one of just under $41,000.
“That $40,869—that’s a hard number that we’re going to have to pay and that’s going to have to get funded by someone,” said council member Jeff Hoffman, who voted against the Orono proposal. That amount, funded equally by the city’s general fund and water and sewer funds, would have been about a 2.27 percent increase in expenditures.
Council members Mark Chase and Pamela Horton joined Hoffman in rejecting the contract. Mayor Jerry Rockvam and council member Gary Hughes voted for the agreement.
“I am going by the hard costs,” said Horton of her decision. Horton said it was difficult to accurately quantify employee retention or institutional knowledge and also that she had heard from residents concerned about a potential contract with Orono.
Council had been trying to weigh the purported labor benefits of spending more dough in an agreement with Orono after having had three different Public Works operators assigned it in the four and a half years that Spring Park has contracted with PeopleService.
In trying to account for the additional training time used for each new operator, Spring Park finance director and city administrator Dan Tolsma had relied on the Work Institute’s calculations for employee retention, which bases the cost of turnover on one third the salary of those who would train in new employees. Under those calculations, Tolsma assigned an annual turnover cost of $12,000 to PeopleService and one of $2,000 to Orono.
On the other side of the equation, assigned savings of $3,000 for PeopleService and $20,000 for Orono were made for each organization’s institutional knowledge of Spring Park’s utility infrastructure and were based on a rate of $1,000 per year of work in the city. Spring Park’s current PeopleService operator has been on site for three years while Orono’s current supervisor of streets and sewer had been Spring Park’s dedicated Public Works man when the city still had a Public Works department of its own.
Tolsma placed an additional $15,000 savings value on the equipment inventory in Orono. During the time Spring Park has contracted with PeopleService, the city has still had to rely on its neighbor city as a backup or to provide some works that PeopleService, for want of equipment, could not do, various officails have noted.
Though ultimately rejected by Spring Park officials, it was they who had first sought out an alternative in some kind of agreement with Orono, and these “value-added” areas—labor, institutional knowledge and equipment—had been driving factors behind the city reviewing that option.
After rejecting that option last Monday, council remained only lukewarm to a renewal with PeopleService, choosing to delay any decision to renew despite having less than one month to feel out other options.
“Part of our due diligence is to determine, [with] the services that we contract, are we getting fair bids? […] If there’s no other options that’s fine, but it’s our due diligence to look at all options available,” said Hoffman.
