Spring Park city council member Megan Pavot died Saturday, Nov. 16 from health complications. Pavot was 37.
“Megan was a real asset to the city of Spring Park,” said Mayor Jerry Rockvam. “She really got involved in things and was a very sincere person. She was always concerned about getting it right. She’ll definitely be missed.”
Pavot had been appointed to the council in 2015 after Bruce Williamson, a former council member, won the mayoral race in 2014. Pavot then ran as an incumbent in the 2016 election.
Pavot worked closely with council member Gary Hughes for recent park projects and always gave top priority to safety concerns when various ordinances came before the council, said Rockvam.
Pavot was “instrumental in the creation and implementation of the community garden at Wilkes Park in 2016, along with the playground upgrades at both Thor Thompson Park in 2018 and Wilkes Park in 2019,” Dan Tolsma, city administrator for Spring Park, wrote in email.
“Our entire council and staff are deeply saddened by the loss, not just because she was a great asset for the community, but more importantly because of how she was as a person,” Tolsma wrote.
The city just filled a vacancy Nov. 4, appointing Mark Chase to former council member Catherine Kane Palen’s seat after Kane Palen’s departure for Minnetonka in mid-September.
Pavot’s seat also will be filled by appointment, not special election, because there were fewer than two years left to her term. She would have been up for reelection in 2020.
Though still in communication with the city attorney on the matter, Tolsma did say he expects the city will reopen the application process to the community despite having had two other applicants in the pool for Kane Palen’s seat just two weeks ago.
