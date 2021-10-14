Spring Park approved a maximum 2.5 percent increase in next year’s general fund levy, an increase that officials said was driven by increases in the city’s public safety contracts.
City council on Sept. 20 set the preliminary 2022 general fund levy at $1.17 million, an increase over 2021 of $29,000 or 2.5 percent. That levy, combined with other revenue streams like intergovernmental aid and service fees, would fund a 2022 general fund budget of $1.49 million.
The city had to certify its preliminary levy with Hennepin County by the end of September. That levy cannot be raised from the certified amount but can be lowered before final approval in December. Spring Park will finalize its 2022 budget and levy during a regular council meeting Dec. 6.
Tax impact calculations provided by finance director Dan Tolsma show that for a home currently valued at the city’s median $460,500, a 2.5 percent levy increase would result in an additional $37 in city property taxes, assuming the home followed average market value trends.
Like many smaller cities, the largest portion of Spring Park’s general fund expenditures is the city’s contracts for public safety.
The contract with Orono Police will increase by 2.5 percent over the current year and will total $473,870 in 2022 while the contract with Mound Fire Department is increasing by 7 percent to $171,980. Together, the two contracts account for 43 percent of Spring Park’s general fund expenditures next year.
Next year’s budget also marked the city’s recent break with its previous public works provider, Spring Park having entered a new agreement with the city of Orono for these services beginning Sept. 1 of this year.
Between that contract and its additional agreements with Norlings and Larson Landscaping, Spring Park is anticipating a total Public Works cost next year of $182,600 or a decrease from 2021 of $14,400 (7.3 percent).
The city is also planning for a series of capital projects over the next five years, including two high budget infrastructure projects it plans to bond for and which are set to begin in 2022.
The largest of these is the reconstruction and utility rehabilitation of Black Lake Road, which is expected to total $2.13 million, or nearly $690,000 more than the ongoing West Arm West project. The other major project that should begin next year is one for utilities replacement along Shoreline Drive, anticipated to cost $1.5 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.