The city of Spring Park is scheduled to make a Public Works contracting decision April 19 that will affect how these services, currently making up almost 15 percent of the city’s budget, are administered.
Spring Park now contracts with Omaha-based PeopleService through a first-time agreement signed in 2016 and that expires in August of this year. Council members will be voting on whether to renew that contract or to have the city enter into a new agreement with the city of Orono and to the tune of an extra $62,000 per year.
The Public Works question has been on the table since 2019 when Spring Park first broached the topic with Orono, but it didn’t receive much close attention until the 2021 budgeting season began last August. The city has typically allocated about $190,000 of its $1.32 million general fund budget for Public Works costs each year since signing with PeopleService. That amount includes the existing fees paid to PeopleService of $129,000 plus those fees paid to local contractors for seasonal maintenance items.
With the PeopleService contract sunsetting, Mayor Jerry Rockvam had at the time pushed for signing onto a new agreement with Orono, calling it a potential cost-savings measure “in the long run.”
But with draft proposals now on the table from both PeopleService and Orono, those cost savings look apt to show up only if certain contingencies play out—namely, if the next few years are especially heavy in snowfall or if PeopleService were to see some employee turnover.
Representatives from both PeopleService and the city of Orono outlined for council in separate work sessions last month their different proposals. A comparison analysis drawn up for council members and obtained upon request by the Laker further laid out the two proposals, barring final details to be worked through in a pre-meeting work session Monday.
Side by side, the draft proposals, with all costs considered, have it at $129,000 for PeopleService and $191,000 for Orono. The Orono agreement could reach toward $250,000 per year should council opt to include snow removal, although Dan Tolsma, city administrator and finance director for Spring Park, said this option was unlikely.
Spring Park now contracts separately with Maple Plain-based Larson Landscaping for snow removal, and the city is billed on a per-job basis as opposed to a one-time fee. Recent years’ budgets show that typically about $50,000 to $60,000 is set aside for snow removal every year, although the city has seen these costs reach as high $90,000.
Unlike with PeopleService, a contract with Orono would give Spring Park the option to have its neighbor city take care of snow removal, too—and with a locked-in cost of $60,000 a year. That means the potential for huge savings during a particularly snowy year—or huge loses, should there be a dry winter or two.
The other area where Spring Park could see savings with an Orono contract is on the labor end. As a small city with limited staff, Spring Park has for the past five years operated without a Public Works employee of its own.
People Service, which fills the gaps in Public Works needs to varying degrees for multiple cities, provides Spring Park with just one employee—and that’s worked well for the past five years, say council members, but there isn’t anyone with that employee’s city-specific knowledge to come up behind him if he leaves.
On the flip side, an agreement with Orono would reacquaint the city with someone well-versed in Spring Park’s utility infrastructure. David Goman, now supervisor for the streets and sewer system in Orono, was previously Spring Park’s employee back when the city had a dedicated Public Works man.
“We’ve got 25 years of institutional knowledge over there,” said Tolsma, who estimated that if Spring Park’s current PeopleService man were to leave, it would take 1-2 years to get a new employee to the point of managing projects without additional input from City Hall and additional 3 years to know the full ins and outs. “These are some of the things council’s trying to look at and say, you know, how much is this worth.”
Spring Park could also see some one-off savings, collected for hypotheticals like an emergency watermain break or curb stopping, if council decides to contract with Orono. The cost comparison shows that Spring Park could save about $2,500 on a watermain break and between $2,500 and $5,000 on curb stopping by going with Orono.
But for Michael Mason, a Spring Park planning commissioner, those savings are too unpredictable to be worth the gamble. Should the next contract match the existing one in length, he pointed out, the city would be putting a total of $310,000 on the line over the next five years.
Mason said he also had an issue with the way discussions around the contracting decision have been held, noting that when it came to discussing the costs of either agreement that these discussions had taken place only at special work sessions—unrecorded and, while open meetings and still posted online, were late to make it on the calendar. “I just feel like people are being kept in the dark,” he said.
Council is expected to go over the finer points of both the PeopleService and Orono proposals at an early 5 p.m. work session Monday, April 19, before voting on one of the options during their regular session to be held at 7 p.m. that same night.
