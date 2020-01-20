Spring Park city council members are expected to vote Jan. 21 on who will fill the most recent vacancy on its five-member council.
The seat has been open since council member Megan Pavot died Nov. 16; the city closed the application process at the end of the year, and interviews began with the first council meeting of the year Jan. 6.
This is the second vacancy the city has had to fill over the past couple of months. Former council member Catherine Kane Palen vacated her seat in mid-September after announcing in August that she would be moving to Minnetonka. Two of the applicants for the current opening, Michael Mason and Gerald Sicard, had also applied for Kan Palen’s open seat. The council instead chose Mark Chase, who was sworn in immediately following pre-session interviews Nov. 4.
Here’s a quick look at the applicants for the new vacancy:
GERALD SICARD
Sicard has spent most of his career in business and now drives a school bus in the area. In applying for the council, Sicard emphasized to Mayor Jerry Rockvam and the three sitting council members both his love of sailing and that he wants to try something new and put his “entrepreneurial streak” to use.
“I like listening to people and exploring,” Sicard told council members Jan. 6. “And I love business. I’ve always been in that area – I’d love to help business grow and business stay and get more businesses in here.” Sicard said he sold his business in 2006.
Sicard is involved in multiple sailing clubs and said he used to give sailing lessons through the Boy Scouts.
MICHAEL MASON
“I pay attention to things, and I ask questions,“ Mason told council members Jan. 6. “I like doing and I like participating and I like attending [meetings] and I like being able to make new things happen or change some things that need changing.”
Mason, 43 years in Spring Park and now mostly retired, currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission and has done so for nearly 15 years. He said he’d like to see an anchoring development, like a major grocer, in Spring Park and with housing above it.
JEFF HOFFMAN
Like Mason, Hoffman has extensive Planning Commission experience. Currently its chairman, he’s served on it for 13 years., nine of those years as chair. Hoffman has also previously served on the city council, first as an appointee and then through winning reelection.
Hoffman indicated that he’s a big proponent of bike and pedestrian safety, as well as transparency in government.
“I feel that citizens need to be more involved and active; after all this is our community,” wrote Hoffman in his application to the council. “Keeping the issues as well as new ideas in front of the residents will ensure the outcome is a positive one for all.”
Hoffman was unable to make the Jan. 6 interviews and will be interviewed by council Jan. 21.
Spring Park city council members each serve for four-year terms. Like with Kane Palen’s term, Pavot’s term would have expired at the end of this year. Appointments, not special elections, are made for vacancies with less than two years left to the term.
