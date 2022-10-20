Spring Park DAR.jpg

New DAR members Marjorie Brinkley and Leilani Peck are pictured. (Submitted photo)

One-hundred-year-old Marjorie Brinkley and her daughter, Leilani Peck, turned their pandemic isolation months into a genealogical adventure.

While serving as President of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Auxiliary, Peck set out to find new ways to involve members when they were not able to get together in person. One idea the Auxiliary pursued was to create a genealogy interest group, organized with assistance from Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Regent and Arboretum Auxiliary Volunteer, Gigi Hickey.

