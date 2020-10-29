Spring Park has set a maximum general fund levy increase of 3.2 percent for next year, voting 5-0 Sept. 21 to approve a preliminary general fund levy of $1.14 million.
The general fund levy for Spring Park accounts for about 90 percent of the city’s total tax levy, noted Dan Tolsma, finance director and city administrator for Spring Park. Tolsma said it is likely that the preliminary 3.2 percent increase would come down by the time the city approves its final budget Dec. 7.
“The main consideration was trying to be mindful of everything that’s going on,” said Tolsma, referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tolsma said the direct impact of the pandemic on the city has been “pretty minimal” but also acknowledged that some residents may have fared otherwise. “The overall effects that are happening to the community at large—we’re trying to be aware of those and do whatever we can to keep that levy increase as small as possible just to help provide relief to taxpayers.”
For homes currently valued at the city’s median $458,000, a 3.2 percent increase in the general fund levy would equate to about a $47 increase in the city portion of the homeowner’s 2021 tax bill.
Much of the preliminary budget is taken up in routine increases to public safety costs, with police and fire service each seeing a bump, of 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent respectively. Together, the two account for 48 percent of the city’s total general fund expenditures for next year, a proportion not uncommon to smaller cities like Spring Park.
Total general fund expenditures in 2021 are projected to be $1.33 million or $2,600 more than for the current year.
The $184,000 gap between levy and expenditures in the general fund is made up by building and zoning fees, licenses and permits, fines and grant aid as well as a $30,000 transfer from the city’s reserves.
The preliminary budget reveals an increase in public works costs for next year. This budget area for 2021 is a tentative $197,000, an increase of just over $16,000 from the current year. The city is going into the final year of a 5-year contract with a Nebraska firm for its public works services, and staff and council are expected to review other options—including the possibility of contracting with the city of Orono—later this month.
The tentative budet also shows about $134,250 going to debt service, an increase over 2020 of $7,000.
Next year’s preliminary budget also includes some cost savings as the city trims its clean-up day costs. Spring Park did a test run this year of holding a full spring clean-up but a brush-only fall clean-up. Tolsma said the same is currently planned for next year and with more adjustments if needed.
The city also cleaned up its revenue and expenditure streams with regard to waste recycling at apartment complexes. The city had essentially acted as middle man in contracts that these complexes had with Hennepin County for recycling services, said Tolsma.
Tolsma called next year’s tentative budget “pretty unremarkable” and said council members hadn’t requested significant deviation from what was presented to them prior to their stamp of approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.