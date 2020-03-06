“The support for kids starts with kids,” Orono High School senior and Letter of Love Club founder Grace Berbig said.
The Letter of Love Club began October 2018 when Berbig wanted to bring a little sunshine to children battling cancer and other illnesses. The club has since grown to approximately 500 members. It currently has spread to 19 other schools in Minnesota and is in the process of starting clubs in five other states and five other countries.
On Jan. 31, the first Letters of Love gala was held at the Profile Event Center in Minneapolis. The gala was organized by Berbig and club members including Orono senior Jack Myhre, who has been involved since the beginning. The event was inspired by the St. Jude’s Red Carpet for Hope Teen Gala, but they wanted to focus on emotional support for children.
The gala featured live bands, teen vendors, crafts and the evening’s goal was to make a card for every child at the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota. Over 500 cards were made. In addition, blankets for every baby in the neonatal intensive care unit and 50 friendship bracelets were made that evening.
When Berbig first began Letters of Love, the club’s quick growth was not what she expected.
“We had 350 teens from all around Minnesota attend - it was absolutely amazing. We had three former patients from the hospital who spoke about their journey, which was such an honor... The night was extremely humbling and surreal; every person there was amazed and so excited to help make cards and other means of emotional support for the patients at Children’s,” Berbig said.
When Berbig was 10-years-old, her mother passed away from cancer. She then decided helping those with cancer and other serious illnesses is what she is devoting her life to.
The summer after her sophomore year in high school, Berbig began looking at ways she could help the children at the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota. When she was told she was too young to volunteer, she began to brainstorm.
When Berbig’s mother was in the hospital, her and her sister would make her mother cards every day. Berbig took this idea and ran with it.
“[My mom] would put them up on her walls in the hospital and they would make the hospital room brighter and she knew we loved her. I wanted to make an opportunity for students to do that at the Children’s Hospital,” Berbig said.
A visit to the Orono school offices and some paperwork later, Letters of Love became an official high school club. Friends of Berbig’s first joined the club and helped her get it up and running. Those friends then told their friends and the club had over 100 students attend the first meeting. Soon, the club attracted over 500 members.
“It was bigger than any of us thought it would be,” Myhre said.
The club began meeting once every couple of months to make cards. According to Berbig, they were making hundreds of cards at each meeting. The club grew even more when Berbig chose to make Letters of Love her DECA project. Her goal was to expand the club to other schools using social media. The marketing efforts of Berbig and her teammates caught the attention of other schools. Berbig said they receive messages about once a week from students looking to start the club at their own schools.
Just over a year after it’s beginnings, Letters of Love became an official nonprofit. What started as a way to bring some joy to the Children in the hospital has influenced and shifted Berbig and Myhre’s life. Berbig is studying nonprofit business management and Myhre will continue to work with Berbig to expand the organization after high school.
“This year when we started getting a lot bigger, I knew I wanted Letters of Love to be something that I did throughout my life because it’s given purpose in my life. I love it so much,” Berbig said. “I knew that I wanted to figure out a way to do this. I knew I wanted to make it into a nonprofit but I didn’t know when or how. This past month, we became an official nonprofit and pretty soon we’ll start having employees because next year we’ll be a global organization and have clubs around the world.”
Berbig and Myhre are currently working on filling the organization’s open positions and are looking to hire employees - high school and college students because they want to have “children supporting children.” Letters of Love believes “the support for kids starts with kids” and to show teenagers they can “make their dreams come true and make a difference in the world.”
Myhre said the gala will continue next year with the hopes other schools will host their own galas. They are also looking at setting up another event this summer.
“To be able to grow in different states and different countries, is amazing spreading happiness all over the place,” he said.
